Austin Peay State University Track and Field captures Four Event Victories at Hilltopper Relays

Bowling Green, KY – For the second straight meet, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team captured four event victories to highlight a successful two days at the Hilltopper Relays in Bowling Green, KY.

Junior Kenisha Phillips continued her stellar start to the outdoor season, registering a time of 54.86 to win the 400-meter dash. It was the fastest time by a Gov this season in the event as Phillips won the event by 1.09 seconds. It was Phillip’s first outdoor 400-meter win since winning the Ohio Valley Conference title last season.

Phillips captured her second victory of the day in the 200-meter dash, registering a time of 24.46. Phillips has won the 200-meter event in both outdoor events this season, winning at the Margaret Simmons Invite with a time of 24.15.



Earning her first career outdoor victory in the 800-meter dash, senior Mikaela Smith registered the fastest time by a Gov this season in the event with a time of 2:15.67. Smith was four seconds off her personal best while capturing her first 800-meter victory since February 12th, 2022, at the Samford Bulldog Open.



The lone victory in the field for the APSU Govs came from junior Karlijn Schouten in the pole vault. Schouten won the event at the Hilltopper Relays for the second year in a row with a mark of 4.05 meters. The Zwijndrecht, Netherlands native was the lone competitor to have a vault over four meters as Schouten earned her first outdoor victory of the season and fifth of her career.

Also excelling in the field was the senior duo of Denia Hill-Tate and Kori McDaniel who each recorded top-five finishes. Hill-Tate finished fifth in the high jump with a mark of 1.60 meters while McDaniel finished fifth in the shot put with a mark of 12.92 meters.

Field

Long Jump

Camaryn McClelland finished seventh with a mark of 5.19 meters

Discus

Kori McDaniel finished in the top ten with a mark of 35.34 meters Earned the mark on her third attempt



Hammer

McDaniel finished 12th with a mark of 43.15 meters

Sprints

100 meters

Kyra Wilder finished third with a time of 12.14 It’s the fastest time by a Gov this season in the 100-meter dash.



400-meter hurdles

Madi Wallace finished ninth out of 16 competitors in the event Wallace registered a time of 1:07.57



Distance

5000 meters

Sara Martin ran a time of 18:16.61 to finish sixth

1500 meters

Molly Howard finished 15th out of 50 competitors in the event

Howard recorded a season-best time of 4:56.24

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team will have a week off before their OVC Trio one-day meet on Friday, April 15th in Murray, KY. APSU will then head to Lexington, KY, April 22nd-23rd for the Kentucky Invitational before traveling to Nashville for the Music City Challenge, April 29th-30th.