Tickets now on Sale for Nashville Zoo’s Night Visions

Nashville, TN – Starting April 15th, 2022 nighttime at Nashville Zoo will dazzle visitors as Night Visions: a Wild Display of Light and Sound opens to the public. Guests can now secure a spot for this experience and buy tickets to Night Visions.

This after-hours event showcases projection lights, spectacular imagery, and sound through an immersive celebration of art and nature. Night Visions will run Thursday through Sunday nights until July 17th.

After sunset, guests will stroll along a Zoo pathway and be entranced in a breathtaking adventure. Created by Philadelphia-based company Klip Collective, this captivating, one-of-a-kind experience uses an imaginative combination of light and sound to create a unique bridge between technology and storytelling.

Playful lights will scatter on different surfaces in a kaleidoscope of color. Guests can expect to see lights, patterns, and imagery illuminate the scenery at Nashville Zoo.

Klip Collective creates site-specific, sensory experiences using a unique synthesis of projection mapping, lighting, and sound design. Klip’s installations are dynamic, layered transformations of architecture and nature into large-scale, visual and auditory artworks.

The collective includes a team of production and technical partners that create together under a unified vision and direction of video and installation artist, Ricardo Rivera. Klip’s first light and sound exhibit, Nightscape, was on view at Longwood Gardens in 2015. Klip has subsequently created Electric Desert at Desert Botanical Garden, the Art Walk at Hermitage Farm, and Night Forms: Dreamloop at Grounds For Sculpture. Find out more about Klip Collective at www.klip.tv

Projection mapping displays will be set up at several different areas throughout the Zoo including Entry Village, Jungle Gym playground, Festival Field, Kangaroo Bridge, Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear, Bamboo Trail and the pond by Unseen New World.

Single night admission to Night Visions is $23.00 for adults and $19.00 for children (ages 2-12). Members save $2.00 per single admission ticket. Enjoy unlimited visits throughout the duration of the event with the Platinum Pass at $35.00 for adults and $29.00 for children (ages 2-12). Children under age 2 are free.

Various food, snack, and adult beverage options will be available for purchase throughout the Zoo during the event. Tickets are available online and can be purchased at the gate on the nights of the event.

For more information and to get tickets, visit nashvillezoo.org/night-visions