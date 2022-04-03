APSU Softballs comes out hot in 7-5 win over Tennessee Tech

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored six runs over its first two at-bats versus Tennessee Tech, Sunday at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, as the Governors took the rubber-game of the three-game Ohio Valley Conference series, 7-5.

The Govs (17-18, 4-7 OVC) would score four times in the bottom of the first, all coming after two outs.

Lexi Osowski would get things started by drawing a walk and move around to third on a single by Brooke Pfefferle.



That brought up Kylie Campbell, who reached on a throwing error by the Golden Eagles (23-11, 6-5) second baseman, allowing Osowski and Pfefferle to score, while she advanced to second base.



Kendyl Weinzapfel would follow with an RBI double, scoring Campbell, to make it 3-0.



Emily Harkleroad would then reach on an infield single and advance to second on a throwing error by the Tech shortstop, with Weinzapfel scoring to put the Govs up 4-0.

Austin Peay State University would extend its lead out to 6-0 with two more runs in the second inning, the first coming on back-to-back doubles by Megan Hodum and Osowski, while two batters later, Osowski would score on a single by Campbell.

Tennessee Tech would score its first run of the game in the third and two more in the sixth to cut the Govs lead to 6-3.

The APSU Govs would get one of the runs back in the bottom of the inning, with Campbell driving in Pfefferle with a single, pushing the lead back out to 7-3.

Tennessee Tech wouldn’t go quietly in the seventh, as they scored two runs and had the passable tying run at the plate, but relief pitcher Harley Mullins induced a final ground out to seal the victory for the APSU Govs, 7-5.

Jordan Benefiel (9-6) got the win, going the first 6.1 innings, giving up five runs on eight hits, while walking three and striking out eight, while Mullins got the final two outs to pick up her first save of the season.

Inside the Boxscore

Shortstop Brooke Pfefferle played in her 200th game for the APSU Govs, only the 12th player in the program’s 37-year history to reach that milestone.

Lexi Osowski recorded her 100th career RBI with a second-inning double, becoming the seventh player in program history to reach 100 career RBIs.

Harley Mullins save was her third career save moving her into a tie with Angela Thompson (1992-95) and Carol Gray (1987-90) for seventh all-time in program history.

Osowski scored two runs, giving her 106 in her career, moving her into a tie for fourth-most in program history, tying her with Lauren de Castro (2011-14) and Carl Gray (1987-90).

Pfefferle scored two runs to give her 105 runs scored in her career, moving her past Louranda Sanders (1997-00) for seventh all-time in program history.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until Wednesday when they make the short trip down Interstate 24 to Nashville and play future ASUN Conference opponent Lipscomb.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.