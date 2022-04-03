Austin Peay State University Baseball loses to Southeast Missouri, 6-5

Clarksville, TN – Right fielder Harrison Brown had two home runs and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team hit four on the day but dropped the Ohio Valley Conference series finale to Southeast Missouri, 6-5, Sunday on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Austin Peay (10-18, 3-3 OVC) jumped out to the early lead. Brown’s first home run came in the second inning and provided the game’s first two runs, driving in catcher Jack Alexander who walked to open the inning. One inning later, second baseman Jonah Beamon had a solo home run with two outs, and APSU led 3-0 after three innings.



Southeast Missouri (19-7, 4-2 OVC) enjoyed a four home-run day as well. Designated hitter Ty Stauss and second baseman Ben Palmer hit solo home runs in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively. Stauss then hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning, giving SEMO a 4-3 lead after six innings.



The Redhawks added to its lead with shortstop Tyler Wilber’s run-scoring single in the seventh. Austin Peay State University responded in its half of the seventh with third baseman Michael Robinson’s leadoff home run.

Southeast Missouri again extended its lead to two runs in the top of the ninth courtesy Wilber’s two-out solo home run. Again, the Governors responded in its half of the frame as Brown hit a leadoff home run.

But Redhawks reliever Kyle Miller would not allow another base runner after that leadoff home run and picked up his season’s fifth save. Starter Tommy Windt (3-1) held Austin Peay to three runs on three hits while striking out three over his five innings to notch the win.

Austin Peay State University starter Drew McIllwain (2-4) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on six hits while striking out seven batters over 5.1 innings.

Brown led the Govs with his 2-for-4, three RBI effort while posting his first multi-homer outing as a Governor. Beamon also had two hits as the APSU Govs were held to seven hits – five extra-base hits – on the day.

Staruss went 3-for-4 with three RBI to pace Southeast Missouri’s 12-hit attack. Wilber went 2-for-5 with two RBI.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team, which picked up its first OVC series victory, begins a four-game road trip with a Tuesday contest at nationally-ranked Vanderbilt. The game starts at 6:00pm.