APSU this Week: Spring Dance Concert, Student Art Exhibition, Science on Tap

Clarksville, TN – Everyone will get five chances to see the 16th Annual Spring Dance Concert from April 7th-10th at the Trahern Theatre on the campus of Austin Peay State University (APSU).

The shows are on April 7th-9th at 7:30pm and April 9th-10th at 2:00pm.



Tickets for students, the military, and seniors are $5.00; they’re $10.00 for adults. For tickets, call 931.221.7379 or visit www.apsu.edu/theatre-dance.



The concert is directed by Dr. Ayo Walker, assistant professor of dance, and Marcus Hayes, professor and APSU Department of Theatre and Dance chair.

Science on Tap to continue examination of science in the movies with ‘Moneyball’

When Austin Peay State University’s Science on Tap returns to Strawberry Alley Ale Works on April 5th, APSU professors will continue their examination of how Hollywood blockbuster movies portray science.

At last month’s Science on Tap, Dr. Catherine Haase, Dr. Kallina Dunkle, and Phil Roberson explored the science depicted in 1993’s “Jurassic Park.” April’s lecture will focus on how the 2011 film “Moneyball” portrays sabermetrics – the analysis of baseball statistics.

Dr. Matthew Jones, professor of probability and statistics in the APSU Department of Mathematics and Statistics, will lead the discussion on Tuesday, April 5th starting at 5:30pm, Upstairs at Strawberry Alley.

Science on Tap is hosted by Austin Peay State University’s College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

APSU Art + Design to celebrate student work with annual juried exhibition

The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design will celebrate the end of the 2021-22 academic year with the 54th Annual Juried Student Exhibition. The professionally juried exhibition opens in The New Gallery on April 4th and runs through April 27th.

The exhibition will culminate with a reception and awards ceremony on April 27th from 5:30pm until 7:00pm. All are invited to attend the free ceremony.

The exhibition showcases the best artwork produced by students during the past year and allows students to participate in a professional exhibition where a qualified juror selects artwork and artistic merit awards.

For those that not able to see the work in person, there will be an accompanying 3D virtual gallery tour to be released by April 8th.



The department will announce jury award winners – along with CECA Purchase Award and Summer Research Award recipients – on April 27th at the awards ceremony in The New Gallery beginning at 5:30pm.



For more information on this exhibition, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu.

Sherry Deutschmann to speak at Legends of Business Speaker Series

The APSU College of Business will host entrepreneur, author, and founder and CEO of BrainTrust Sherry Deutschmann for the next Legends of Business Speaker Series event. Her book “Lunch with Lucy – Maximize Profits by Investing in Your People” won national awards in 2021.

She will speak on Wednesday, April 6th from 11:00am until 12:15pm at the Kimbrough Building’s Gentry Auditorium.

Ziegler Leadership Forum coming Wednesday

The Ziegler Leadership Forum will be from 3:30pm to 7:30pm on Wednesday, April 6th, in the APSU Morgan University Center ballroom.

The forum’s focus is to develop student leaders using a current leadership topic. This year’s theme is “Unity: You and I Together.”

The keynote speaker is Mark Travis Rivera. To learn more about the forum or to register, visit the event’s page.

For More