Buffet is Back! at Tandoor Indian Bistro

Clarksville, TN – After a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, Tandoor Indian Bistro is now offering its buffet again. The buffet is available Sundays only, from 11:00am until 2:00pm.

Back are customer favorites like tandoor chicken, pasanda, chicken 65, lamb kebab, spinach potato, mushroom zucchini, navatan quvma, centel soup, different types of pakora each week, rice pudding, centel soup, salad, and of course, naan. Some of the dishes available change each Sunday.

If you have never tried the Tandoor buffet, then you are in for a treat. Fresh food is constantly being added to the bar. The food is exquisite. Your mouth just bursts with all the different flavors at once.



If you have never had Indian cuisine then the buffet is the perfect choice with a wide variety of dishes available.



Tandoor began offering the buffet again on March 13th after numerous requests in person, over the phone, and on Facebook asking for its return.

With inflation, the costs of chicken and ingredients have skyrocketed to three and four times their cost. Bringing the buffet back was in doubt, but is now being offered to see how the public responds. If enough customers return and support it, then the buffet will be offered on other days as well.



Tandoor is one of my favorite restaurants and a true gem of Clarksville. Come out Sunday to the buffet and discover the delicacy that is Tandoor Indian Bistro.

