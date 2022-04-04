Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 4th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 4th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Tulip is a sweet, young, female Labrador /Golden Retriever mix with the most expressive eyes. She is up to date on vaccinations and will be spayed before leaving the shelter. She should be a medium-size dog. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Jade is an adult female Domestic Shorthair with stunning green eyes. She is fully vetted, updated shots, litter trained, and spayed so she can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Culver along with his sister Hampton were rescued from a storm drain by a concerned citizen and turned into the rescue. Culver is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He is slowly coming out of his shell and his foster family says he is exploring more and his personality is coming out.

He is starting to show affection and loves belly rubs! He may need a few days to decompress in his new home but once he settles in he will be a great companion.

Culver can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ pr email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Turtle is a young Black & White male Tuxedo. He is fully vetted, tested negative for FIV/FELV, and has shots updated. He is neutered, litter trained, and had flea/tick prevention. He is a very loving, affectionate guy and does well with other cats.

You can find Turtle through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Jolene is a very sweet terrier mix approximately 5-6 years old. She is fully vetted, Heartworm negative, shots updated, and spayed. She is quite friendly and social. Slowly warms up to other dogs, is fine around cats, and has great house manners. She also knows a few basic commands.

Come meet Jolene through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Bucky is an 11-month-old female American Bully. She is fully vetted, spayed, crate trained, and does well with other dogs. Bucky has been around children and is a “gentle giant “ playing with them. She loves to cuddle with her people and enjoys any outdoor adventures such as jogging, hiking, and playing.

She can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Rocket is a handsome 6-year-old male Chihuahua mix weighing in at 13 pounds. He is gentle and affectionate. He takes a minute to warm up but once he does he’s your best friend. He does well with other dogs but needs a home without small children or large dogs. He is up to date on shots, microchipped, and neutered.

You can find Rocket through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Houston is just a big, silly Boxer mix, approximately 1-2 years old. He is fully vetted, neutered and full of energy! Houston does well with most dogs but as always a meet and greet is recommended. He does well with kids too but with his energy levels he might be a bit much for small children.

He still has a lot of puppy in him so he will do best with an adapter not afraid to set boundaries. He will love any outdoor activities and a fenced yard with room to run and play would be ideal.

If you want to meet Houston please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, phone 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Clinger came from a litter of 11 and has absolutely no fear! She is a young cat, litter box trained, and loves to climb! She will hang/cling (hence her name) onto your pants as you are walking around!

This sweet girl is very affectionate and just wants to be with her people. She has been completely vetted, very healthy, and is good with other cats and dogs! Please note that a cat tree will be required for her to have a place for her climbing. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.