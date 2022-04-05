Montgomery County announces Rotary Park Scheduled for Temporary Closure on April 18th

Montgomery County, TN – Rotary Park will be closed beyond the creekside parking lot on Monday, April 18th from 9:00am until 5:00pm to address a pending safety concern that will impact the park amenities.

The closure will include the playgrounds, the fitness equipment, the McGregor and Holleman Pavilion, and all the parking areas surrounding these amenities.

“Park patron safety is the top concern when addressing any maintenance issues in the parks, therefore we will not allow any through traffic during this time. We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding with this temporary closure,” said Parks Director, Sally Burchett.

The Montgomery County Parks and Recreation office will be closed for in-person visits April 18th but will be fully operational and available by phone or email.

For information about the Rotary Park amenities, which includes the Wade Bourne Nature Center, visit mcgtn.org.