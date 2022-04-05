Montgomery County reports closure of Bi-County Transfer Station for Maintenance

Montgomery County, TN – The pit side of the Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station, located at 1230 Highway Drive, will be closed April 6th and April 7th for equipment and maintenance repairs.

If there are no complications, the Transfer Station is expected to re-open on April 8th that 7:00am. If there is a delay, the public will be notified through local media and Montgomery County social media outlets.

During the closure, all large loads must be delivered to Bi-County’s Main Landfill location a 3212 Dover Road between the hours of 5:30am to 4:00pm.

“The maintenance is required to continue providing services to the residents of Montgomery County. Other than the Main Landfill, the Transfer Station is our busiest site. The equipment is old and is under tremendous strain every day. There is no perfect time to shut the site down for maintenance but repairs during the daytime hours allows us to get parts that are needed and expedite the process. We appreciate our patrons’ cooperation during this down time,” stated Mark Neblett, Executive Director of Bi-County Solid Waste.



Should residents have questions, please call 931.648.5751. For information about Bi-County and the services they offer, visit mcgtn.org.