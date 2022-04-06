APSU Beach Volleyball takes two matches from North Alabama

Clarksville, TN – After dropping a match to North Alabama over the weekend, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team bounced back and swept a double-dual against the Lions, winning 5-0 in the first match and 4-1 in the second match, Wednesday, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

Austin Peay (11-6, 3-1 Ohio Valley Conference) took control early in the first match when Maggie Keenan and Morgan Rutledge picked up a two-set win in the No. 5 match. Then it was Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs picking a convincing two-set win on the No. 4 line to give the Govs a 2-0 advantage over North Alabama (10-10, 5-5 ASUN Conference).



In the extension match, Karli Graham and Elizabeth Wheat picked up their second win as a duo this season when they beat Kennedy Lane and Mackenzie Blackwood in two sets.



Needing just one point to secure the match, Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead – the reigning OVC Beach Volleyball Pair of the Week – took care of business on the No. 1 line, winning in two sets to score the match-clinching point.

With the match decided, Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring won in two sets on the No. 3 line before Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell completed the sweep with a three-set win in the No. 2 match.

In the second match of the doubleheader, Keenan and Rutledge wasted no time giving the Governors another early lead and picked up a workmanlike, two-set win in the No. 5 match. With two wins over North Alabama, Keenan and Rutledge improved to 4-0 on the season.

Austin Peay State University deployed a new pairing in the extension match with freshmen Jaida Clark and Wheat picking up an easy two-set win in their first match together this season.

North Alabama was able to get a point back in the No. 4 match with the duo of Martha McLaurin and Katy Floyd winning the first and third sets to knock off Waite and Buggs and tie the score, 1-1.



But that was the only point the Lions would score that afternoon and the tandem of McInnis and Seyring put the Governors back in front with a two-set victory on the No. 3 line. Needing just one more point to secure the match, Moore and Powell picked up their third-straight win with a convincing two-set victory.

With the match decided and rain beginning to fall, Bullington and Mead added one final point for the APSU Govs and extended their winning streak to seven straight when they picked up a dominant two-set win, holding the North Alabama duo to just eight points in the final set.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team is back on the sand when they travel to Georgia State’s Diggin’ Duels, Friday and Saturday, at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex in Atlanta, Georgia. The Govs start the event with a Friday 10:00am CT match against UAB before taking on Georgia State at 2:00pm later that day.

On Saturday, the Governors play a 7:00am match against Chattanooga before playing a 1:00pm match against Tampa to wrap up the weekend.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Double-Dual Results

Match I: Austin Peay def. North Alabama, 5-0

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Jelena Girod/Natalie Kordt (UNA) 21-16, 21-16

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Mackenzie Martin/Catie Ladner (UNA) 18-21, 21-17, 15-8

3. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring def. Taylor Seney/Allison Temple (UNA) 21-19, 21-17

4. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs def. Martha McLaurin/Katy Floyd (UNA) 21-17, 21-10

5. Maggie Keenan/Morgan Rutledge def. Katie Gerig/Caroline Conkle (UNA) 21-17, 21-18

Ext. Karli Graham/Elizabeth Wheat def. Kennedy Lane/Mackenzie Blackwood (UNA) 21-10, 22-20

Match II: Austin Peay def. North Alabama, 4-1

1. Marlayna Bullington/Kelsey Mead def. Mackenzie Martin/Catie Ladner (UNA) 21-17, 21-8

2. Brooke Moore/Mikayla Powell def. Jelena Girod/Natalie Kordt (UNA) 21-12, 21-17

3. Demi McInnis/Tegan Seyring def. Taylor Seney/Allison Temple (UNA) 21-19, 21-19

4. Martha McLaurin/Katy Floyd (UNA) def. Caroline Waite/Janvier Buggs 21-15, 18-21, 15-9

5. Maggie Keenan/Morgan Rutledge def. Katie Gerig/Caroline Conkle (UNA) 22-20, 21-10

Ext. Jaida Clark/Elizabeth Wheat def. Kennedy Lane/Mackenzie Blackwood (UNA) 21-13, 21-15