Wednesday, April 6, 2022
APSU Softball game today rained out at Lipscomb

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball game canceled due to rain. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – Due to rain the past 24 hours into today in the mid-state area, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball game, Wednesday, at Lipscomb has been canceled.

There is no announcement of a makeup date at this time.

Follow the Govs softball team on Austin Peay State University’s official athletics website Let’sGoPeay.com or on Twitter @AustinPeaySB for more information or updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until the weekend when they travel to Nashville to take on the Tennessee State Tigers in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

