Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis postpones Friday match against SIU Edwardsville until Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team has postponed its Friday match at 1:00pm against SIU Edwardsville to Sunday at 11:00am due to inclement weather.
Austin Peay hosts Eastern Illinois in its conference home opener at 10:00am, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts before hosting SIUE.
