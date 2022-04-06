51.4 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis postpones Friday match against SIU Edwardsville until Sunday

By News Staff
Ausitn Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team has postponed its Friday match at 1:00pm against SIU Edwardsville to Sunday at 11:00am due to inclement weather.

Austin Peay hosts Eastern Illinois in its conference home opener at 10:00am, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts before hosting SIUE.

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ weekend matches, follow the APSU women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

