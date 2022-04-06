Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis postpones Friday match against SIU Edwardsville until Sunday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team has postponed its Friday match at 1:00pm against SIU Edwardsville to Sunday at 11:00am due to inclement weather.

Austin Peay hosts Eastern Illinois in its conference home opener at 10:00am, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts before hosting SIUE.

