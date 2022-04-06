The Little College completes Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification

Montgomery County, TN – On March 30th, 2022 a Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification ribbon cutting took place for The Little College on Stokes Road. The ribbon-cutting was attended by Little College staff, the Green Certification Program Board, and Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts.

The Little College, a childcare facility that opened in 2021, joins the Green Certification Program at the gold level. The facility optimizes energy efficiency and emphasizes recycling with the children. Their sister facility, Little Learners University, joined the Green Certification Program in 2020.

Mayor Pitts stated that when children are taught at an early age, they can teach others. He referenced Lady Bird Johnson’s thoughts when she joined Keep America Beautiful that if she could only get into every elementary school, the children would teach parents and others about not littering.



The Little College provides quality childcare in a home atmosphere. The facility is located at 2305 Stokes Road. You can find more information about The Little College online at www.thelittlecollege.org or Facebook at @thelittlecollege.



The Clarksville-Montgomery County Green Certification Program is a free Program available to any organization with Montgomery County. The Program promotes sustainability with a focus on improving resource efficiency and resiliency.



If your organization is interested in learning more about Green Certification, visit http://mcgtn.org/green.