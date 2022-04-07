Altra Federal Credit Union partners with Zogo to offer digital financial education

Onalaska, WI – It pays to learn about finances. Literally.

Kicking off National Financial Capability month, Altra Federal Credit Union is announcing their partnership with Zogo, a leading financial technology company, to provide a new way of learning about finances!

The Zogo app, developed by a group of Duke University students, guides teens and young adults through 450+ bite-sized financial education lessons on topics like savings, spending, managing your money, and more! By successfully answering questions and completing exercises, users accumulate pineapples (points) that can be redeemed for gift cards to their favorite stores, like Target, Amazon, and Walmart.

Teens and young adults have reported that they look to their parents for information about money. However, parents often feel unprepared to play this role. As an alternative, T. Rowe Price reports that 3 out of 4 parents think financial apps are a good way to teach about financial matters. Combined with research from Duke University behavioral scientists and a digital approach, Zogo works to engage the future generation.



“We’ve always been invested in providing the best resources for our members and the community to teach and learn about financial wellness,” says Danielle Anderson, Manager Youth Strategies for Altra. “We’re proud to continue that by partnering with Zogo to provide an entertaining and engaging experience to earn while you learn”!



“Growing up, we didn’t have good experiences learning about personal finance,” added Bolun Li, CEO and co-founder of Zogo. “With Zogo, we wanted to create a financial education experience our peers would actually use. We are excited to partner with Altra Federal Credit Union to bring this vision to life.”



The Zogo app is now available at no cost on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Use Altra’s exclusive access code: ALTRA to get started!

For more information and financial education resources, visit www.altra.org/digital/financial-education

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union has made members a fundamental part of its vision since 1931. Over the years that focus has seen the credit union grow into a leading financial institution with over $2.2 billion in assets and more than 128,000 members worldwide.

Both not-for-profit and member-owned, Altra’s mission is to create member loyalty by providing products, services and guidance that enable our members, staff and communities to prosper.

In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, Altra offers a full range of financial services, from personal and business to lending and investments. By offering several eligibility options for membership based on where you live, work, worship, or attend school, Altra is Helping You Live Your Best Life!

To learn more visit www.altra.org

About Zogo

Created by young adults for your adults, Zogo, a leading financial technology company based in Austin, TX, works to promote financial wellness by inspiring people to become financially savvy.

Backed by scientific research, Zogo partners with financial institutions to connect with Gen Z and young Millennials to offer bite-sized lessons, making financial education accessible, fun, and rewarding. Zogo’s award winning app investors and advisors include Techstars, a former Sageworks CEO, and Duke University faculty.

To learn more, visit zogofinance.com or follow @ZogoFinance on Twitter.