Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball plays in GSU Diggin’ Duals this weekend

Clarksville, TN – For the final time in the regular season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team hits the road when it travels to the GSU Diggin’ Duals, Friday and Saturday, hosted by Georgia State at the GSU Beach Volleyball Complex in Atlanta, Georgia.

Austin Peay State University kicks off the weekend with a Friday 10:00am match against UAB before playing Georgia State at 2:00pm that same day. On Saturday, the Governors play a match at 7:00am against Ohio Valley Conference rival Chattanooga and a 1:00pm match against Tampa.

The APSU Govs last played in the GSU Diggin’ Duals during their inaugural 2017 season, going 0-4 at the event.



This year, the Governors are 11-6 and enter the weekend on a three-match winning streak after sweeping a doubleheader with North Alabama, Wednesday. Austin Peay is also in second place in the OVC with a 3-1 conference record, UT Martin sits in first place with a 4-0 mark and four conference matches remaining for each team.



UAB enters the weekend 8-15 after beating Jacksonville, 5-0, last time out, the Blazers are 4-0 all-time against Austin Peay. Georgia State is 14-11 this season and is ranked 13th in the AVCA Beach Volleyball Poll, the Panthers are also 4-0 all-time against the Govs.



On Saturday, the APSU Govs play Chattanooga for the second time this season after posting a 5-0 sweep in their earlier meeting at the OVC Weekend at Chattanooga. The Mocs are 11-7 this season and lead the all-time series with the Governors, 2-1. Austin Peay State University will play Tampa for the first time in program history, the Spartans are 10-12 this season.

Austin Peay State University is led by Marlayna Bullington and Kelsey Mead in the No. 1 position and Brooke Moore and Mikayla Powell in the No. 2 position, both tandems have a 12-5 record this season. Bullington and Mead have a team-best seven-match winning streak entering the weekend.

Demi McInnis and Tegan Seyring have spent the majority of the season in the No. 3 position, where they are 8-5 and have won three-straight matches. After going 5-2 on the No. 5 line, Caroline Waite and Janvier Buggs have spent the last three matches on the No. 4 line, where they are 2-1.

APSU’s Maggie Keenan and Morgan Rutledge have also moved into the No. 5 position for the Governors and are on a four-match winning streak entering the weekend. Keenan and Rutledge are perfect this season with a 1-0 mark on the No. 4 line and a 3-0 mark on the No. 5 line.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

After the GSU Diggin’ Duels, the Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team will host back-to-back tournaments, starting with the Govs Beach Bash, April 15th-16th, at the Govs Beach Volleyball Complex.

The Govs then wrap up the regular season with four conference matches when they host the OVC Weekend at Austin Peay State University, April 22nd-23rd.

For news and updates on everything Governors beach volleyball, follow along on Twitter and Instagram or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.