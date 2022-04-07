Fort Campbell recognizes Staff Sgt. Samuel Lima for Suicide Prevention

Fort Campbell, KY – The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) presented a Certificate of Achievement (COA) to Staff Sgt. Samuel Lima, a squad leader with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA), during a Fort Campbell cohesion roundtable brief on March 29th, 2022.

Lima received the award from Maj. Gen. JP McGee, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (AA), and Col. Ed Matthaidess, commander, 2nd BCT, for developing a concept for Soldiers in his formation to openly discuss issues, think critically, and build team cohesion during Eagle Tribe Time.

During the award presentation, Matthaidess stated, “He took his section out to Fort Donnellson, put them through a pretty robust PT (physical training) session, working through the battlefield, talking about their mission as calvary [cav] scouts, but then transitioned to talk about some of the resiliency skills that came out of that battle under inclement weather, harassing fires, and wrapped up with the suicide prevention brief that he pulled some personal examples from to help make those connections happen for the team. Again, something that’s combat focused, targeted to the right audience.”



The purpose of the event was not only to recognize the achievements of Lima, but also to conduct the cohesion roundtable brief.



The cohesion roundtable is an event that occurs monthly and is in conjunction with the Executive Commander’s Ready and Resilient Counsil (CR2C). It gives Fort Campbell senior leaders the opportunity to review progress along the CR2C lines of effort and provide information briefings related to resources and services available. This month’s cohesion roundtable provided additional education about the Fort Campbell Behavioral Health Program, HIPAA, and suicide prevention.

Fort Campbell CR2C has several objectives: cultivate leader and Soldier character development, foster unit cohesion and strengthen organizational climate, optimize physical performance, enhance mental performance, promote work-life balance, and improve communication.

All of these topics were addressed by Lima’s event with his squad and company.

“Referencing events from Fort Donnellson during the civil war, we developed this concept to bring together past and present cavalry tactics and applied the mindset of our predecessors in a harsh condition to solve problems,” said Lima. “We discussed the various situations they went through as Soldiers and talked on how that may relate to suicide prevention, tying in the different programs we have available here at Fort Campbell as a resource that can help.”

With the U.S. Army focusing on developing more holistic ways to bring awareness to Soldier spiritual fitness and self-care, the efforts of Lima fit in with the intent of the commanders appointed over him, seeking to go beyond decades of focus almost solely on just physical fitness by expanding Soldier readiness to nutritional, sleep, mental and even spiritual areas.

The Army expects leaders to find ways to build team cohesion between the junior enlisted and command team.

[470cneter]

“Team cohesion definitely grew,” said Lima. “Our esprit de corps grew as well. Looking back on past cavalry tactics and finding positive ways to handle situations made us all feel more connected, as we look back on where we came from to obtain a better understanding of where we are going in the future.”

Lima created an outlet for the members of his unit and formation to also speak on personal mental health experiences and daily life stressors, building on trust and shared experiences.

“Within my organization, even the lowest ranking individual knows that somebody is always there for them, whether today might be the worst day of their lives or just a minor upset,” said Lima. “I believe that suicide can always be prevented and there is always another option, especially in our day-to-day jobs and lives, a lot of things are more stressful than people realize and having a good outlet and trustworthy team makes it easier.”

Recognizing Soldiers that perform exceptionally has been a longstanding effort of the 101st Airborne Division (AA) and its commanders, and events like the cohesion roundtable here at Fort Campbell is a key point in connecting leadership with actions, ideas, and facts that help to create a better experience for all Screaming Eagle Soldiers.