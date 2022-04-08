2022 Downtown @ Sundown Concert series kicks off this Friday with Priscilla Block

Montgomery County, TN – The 2022 Downtown @ Sundown Concert series will reopen Friday night, May 6th at 7:00pm with featured artist, Priscilla Block at the Downtown Commons.

Food vendors like Driving you Donuts, Burgasm, Heather’s Homemade Ice Cream, Kadi’s Tacos, Firelime Offshore Grill, and Tater Headz will be in rotation this season. Beer and other beverages will be for sale by our featured non-profit, United Way of the Greater Clarksville Region. Chairs and blankets are welcome; however, no pets, coolers, smoking/vaping, or outside alcohol is allowed on site.

“I am so excited for another year of live music in Downtown Clarksville! We have an exciting line-up of talented artists across all genres and local vendors that will be set up at every concert. We hope to see you this year!” said Elizabeth Quinton, Downtown Commons Event Planning Manager.



Downtown @ Sundown is brought to you by TriStar Beverage and Shelby’s Trio and sponsored in part by Waste Connections of Clarksville.



Street closures will begin on Friday at 3:00pm on Main Street from Second Street to Third Street to make room for the food trucks. Downtown @ Sundown Concert Series is free to the public and will take place on the first and third Fridays of the month May through October.

The Downtown Commons is located at 215 Legion Street in Clarksville Tennessee.



Be sure to visit the Downtown Commons’ Facebook, Instagram and website to stay up to date on all events.