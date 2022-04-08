APSU Softball is at Tennessee State this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team makes the short trip down Interstate 24 to Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend to play Tennessee State in a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series.

The Governors (17-18, 4-7 OVC) and Tigers (11-25, 2-9 OVC) open the series on Saturday at 1:00pm with a doubleheader, followed by a single game on Sunday, also scheduled for a 1:00pm first pitch.



Heading into the matchup against the Tigers, the APSU Govs are led at the plate by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters with a .449 batting average, including 11 doubles, two triples and nine home runs to go with 31 runs scored and 32 RBI.



Four other Govs also enter the road contest batting over .300 this season, led by Brooke Pfefferle (.360, 4 HR, 27 RBI), followed by Kylie Campbell (.340, 3 HR, 19 RBI), Megan Hodum (.308, 29 runs, 9 RBI) and Morgan Zuege (.301, 11 runs, 5 RBI).

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 9-6 record, including a 3.01 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 104.2 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 3-4, with a 5.25 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 64 innings pitched and Samantha Miener at 5-8, with a 4.18 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 57 innings.

Tennessee State is led offensively by Peyton Fointno (.258, 7 2B, 14 RBI) and Jasmine Brown (.240, 2 2B, 5 RBI).

In the circle, the Tigers are led by Caitlyn Manus, who comes in with a 6-8 record, including a 3.51 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 91.2 innings of work.

Inside the Lines

The series between Austin Peay State University and Tennessee State is the sixth most-played series in program history for the Govs, with the first game Saturday being the 78th all-time meeting between the two programs.

The 49 all-time wins for the APSU Govs against the Tigers are the most against any team in program history.

Lexi Osowski needs two hits to reach 50 hits for the second straight season.

Jordan Benefiel needs 10 strikeouts to reach 100 for the season.

Osowski needs one extra-base hit to move into a tie with Carly Mattson (2016-19) for sixth all-time for career extra-base hits, with 68.

Emily Harkleroad needs one stolen base to move into a tie with Carol Gray (1987-90) for 10th all-time, with 27 career steals.

Next Up For APSU Softball



After this weekend’s OVC series, the Austin Peay State University softball team is off until Wednesday when they return home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field to host Chattanooga in a non-conference single game.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.