Austin Peay State University Athletics renews partnership with Under Armour

Clarksville, TN – On behalf of the faculty and staff at Austin Peay State University (APSU), we are proud to announce a new partnership agreement with Under Armour, Inc. The Baltimore-based global leader in performance footwear, apparel and equipment will continue to be Austin Peay State University’s official outfitter.

As part of a multi-year agreement, Under Armour will provide all teams at Austin Peay with on-field and off-field training gear, in addition to outfitting our coaching and athletic department staff

“Austin Peay Athletics prides itself in being forward-thinking, innovating and aggressive just like our apparel and footwear partner Under Armour,” said Gerald Harrison, APSU Vice President and Athletics Director.

“We are excited to extend our relations with Under Armour and BSN as we continue to Level Up in Stacheville. These partners are committed to assisting us as we strive to provide our Governor student-athletes with a unique, complete and rewarding student-athlete experience during their time at Austin Peay,” Harrison stated.



In signing this deal, Austin Peay State University will be joining the standout Under Armour roster of athletes and partners across the globe. Under Armour’s mission is all about making you better and we are excited for the partnership and to help further that mission here at Austin Peay State University.



