Austin Peay State University Athletics renews partnership with Under Armour

Clarksville, TN – On behalf of the faculty and staff at Austin Peay State University (APSU), we are proud to announce a new partnership agreement with Under Armour, Inc. The Baltimore-based global leader in performance footwear, apparel and equipment will continue to be Austin Peay State University’s official outfitter.
As part of a multi-year agreement, Under Armour will provide all teams at Austin Peay with on-field and off-field training gear, in addition to outfitting our coaching and athletic department staff
“Austin Peay Athletics prides itself in being forward-thinking, innovating and aggressive just like our apparel and footwear partner Under Armour,” said Gerald Harrison, APSU Vice President and Athletics Director.
In signing this deal, Austin Peay State University will be joining the standout Under Armour roster of athletes and partners across the globe. Under Armour’s mission is all about making you better and we are excited for the partnership and to help further that mission here at Austin Peay State University.
For more information on Under Armour, please visit UA.com
For the latest on Austin Peay State University Athletics, visit letsgopeay.com
Follow The APSU Govs
For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.
About Under Armour
Under Armour, the originator of performance footwear, apparel and equipment, revolutionized how athletes across the world dress. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand’s innovative products are sold worldwide to athletes at all levels. The Under Armour global headquarters is in Baltimore, Maryland.
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.uabiz.com.