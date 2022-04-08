Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 8th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of sidewalk construction along SR 12 at mm16.8 – 19.3 daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm and 6:00pm until 6:00am.

The contractor will utilize one lane of traffic for safety and construction.

SR 13

There will be work consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall, and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily from 7:00am until 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on November 7th, 2020.

Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. The width is reduced to 22′ for entire project.

SR 76 and SR 112

There will be intersection improvements consisting of grading, drainage and construction of retaining walls at SR 76 and SR 112 daily, 9:00am until 3:00pm. Lane closures will be intermittent.

Cheatham County

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, continuous full road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation, and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

Nightly, 8:00pm–6:00am, there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both directions on SR 155 in Davidson County.

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split.



Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for concrete repairs.



The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)



Nightly (Excluding weekends) 8:00pm-5:00am, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.



The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)



Daily, (excluding weekends) 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be a temporary lane shift of the WB, right lane of Bell Road to install new traffic signal strain poles.

I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 191 – 196.5

Nightly, 8:00pm –6:00am, there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. Mm 207.5 – 213

Nightly, 8:00pm –6:00am, there will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

I-65 and SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am until 3:00pm (Excluding weekends), There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

I-65/SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals, and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, (excluding weekends), there will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly from 8:00pm–5:00am there will be lane closures for milling and paving operations NB and SB directions. Rolling Road Blocks are possible NB and SB for bridge replacement and demolition nightly.

Pothole Patching

*NOTE: All pothole repairs are weather contingent

Cheatham County I-40

Emergency In-Place paving

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures for milling and paving activities in the westbound lanes to repair damaged sections of asphalt from MM 184 – 192. One lane will remain open at all times.

Davidson County I-24

Emergency In-place paving

Daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures in westbound lanes for paving activities and in the eastbound lanes for milling to repair damaged sections of asphalt. One lane will remain open at all times. (MM 31 – 42)

Davidson County I-65

Emergency Pothole Patching

Nightly, 8:00pm–5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt in both directions of travel. Multiple lanes will remain open at all times. Weather dependent and if there are no TMC call outs (MM 85 – 97)

Davidson County I-40

Emergency Pothole Patching

Daily from 9:00am–3:00pm, there will be alternating lane closures for emergency pothole patching activities to repair damaged sections of asphalt in the east and westbound lanes. Multiple lanes will remain open at all times. Weather dependent and if there are no TMC call-outs.

