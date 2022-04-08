Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s statement on Defending Free Speech in Higher Education

Nashville, TN – Today, Friday, April 8th, 2022, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement regarding a letter to Yale Law School in defense of free speech.
“I signed a letter to Yale Law School urging administrators to address a student mob that violently disrupted a bipartisan event about free speech and political discourse.”
“The Institute for American Civics will be a flagship for the nation – a beacon celebrating intellectual diversity at our universities and teaching how a responsible, civic-minded people strengthens our country and our communities.”
“Representatives from Alliance Defending Freedom and the American Humanist Association, who had such a terrible experience at Yale, are invited to join us in Tennessee anytime.”
– Governor Bill Lee
Tennessee Governor Lee signed the letter to Yale Law School that can be found here. HB2157/SB2410, the bill establishing the Institute of American Civics at the University of Tennessee, continues to work through the legislature with broad, bipartisan support.