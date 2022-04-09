APSU Men’s Tennis gets 6-1 win over Eastern Illinois

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team earned its first Ohio Valley Conference victory of the season, defeating Eastern Illinois in a 6-1 match, Saturday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

The Governors (5-6, 1-1 OVC) claimed the early advantage in doubles, with their top pairing of Frederic Schlossmann and Anton Damberg defeating Eastern Illinois’ Christos Kyrillou and Thomas Wallace, 6-4. Schlossmann and Damberg improve to 5-2 on the season in doubles play and have won three of their last four matches.

Eastern Illinois (3-18, 0-2 OVC) brought it back to even after defeating the Govs’ freshman duo of Giovanni Becchis and Tom Bolton, 6-4.



Senior Oliver Andersson and freshman Hogan Stoker claimed the doubles point in their fourth win together of the spring. The dup won defeated EIIU’s Tyler Carlin and Max Pilipovic-Kljajic, 7-3, in the tiebreaker.



Bolton’s singles match was the first to go final, as the Wellington, New Zealand native extended the Govs’ lead with a straight-set victory against Carlin.



Schlossmann won his second-straight match from the No. 1 position, defeating Brandon, 6-3, 6-0, to match Damberg for team-best five wins in singles play.

Leading 3-0, Andersson secured the Govs’ first OVC win of the season, winning a pair of 6-3 sets from the No. 2 singles court.

After dropping his first set, 6-2 from the No. 3 position, Damberg rallied to defeat Cameron Slabbert 6-2, 6-3, in the proceeding sets to pick up the Govs’ fifth point of the afternoon.

With the win already well in hand, Becchis won in a pair of convincing sets from the No. 5 position, 6-2, 6-3, for his third win of the spring.

Eastern Illinois claimed their only point of the afternoon after Thiago Nogueira dropped his match from the No. 6 line.

Results vs. Eastern Illinois

Doubles

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3*

Singles

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 2*, 3, 5, 6

Coach’s Corner

Austin Peay State University head coach, Ross Brown

On the win… “I could not be any prouder of our guys. [Eastern Illinois] came out here thumping their chests and making all sort of noise and our guys just played tennis. Tennis is a fine motor skill sport, when you get too much emotion running the show out there, it gets difficult. We were fortunate to get through and win that doubles point, but I am so proud of the guys’ tenacity and will to compete out here. They did a great job. I am very pleased with how the team performed today.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team has won 13 of their last 14 matches against Eastern Illinois since 2009, and looks to carry momentum from Saturday’s victory into their Tuesday 2:00pm afternoon match against Chattanooga at the UTC Tennis Complex in Chattanooga, Tennessee.