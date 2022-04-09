APSU Volleyball signs Jenna Salyers for Indoor Volleyball, Beach Volleyball

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball and beach volleyball coach Taylor Mott has added prep standout Jenna Salyers, who will play both indoor and beach volleyball for the Govs, beginning this fall.

A Temecula, California native, Salyer was a four-year varsity letter winner at Chaparral High School. Salyer also spent the last three years of her prep career as the team captain for the Chaparral volleyball team.

“Jenna is a dynamic middle, she can hit a wide variety of sets and puts up a good block,” said Mott. “She is a fierce competitor and her passion for the game is apparent when she is playing. We are excited to have her in our program.”



A 6-0 middle blocker, Salyer was a Second Team All-Southwestern League selection during her senior season. Salyer was also named to the All-Tournament Team at the 2021 Citrus Valley Tournament after helping the Lady Pumas win their second-straight title at the event.



Salyer played in the 2021 Riverside County All-Star volleyball match during her senior season and was named MVP of the game after helping the South East Team pick up a victory. Salyer also played for the Forza1 Volleyball Club.



