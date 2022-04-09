40.8 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Clarksville Police Department reports Crash on Tiny Town Road, Needmore Road

Avoid the Area or be prepared for Delays

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – At 6:42 am this morning, Saturday, April 9th Clarksville Police Department (CPD) Officers responded to a crash at Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road.

At this time the full details are unknown but there are down power lines on the roadway. CPD is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Crash Investigators are responding to the scene, and CDE Lightband will be responding as soon as possible. It is unknown how long it will be until the road is completely open again.
 
At around 7:00am, CPD Officers on the scene had to close Tiny Town Road completely between Needmore Road, and Clearwater Drive.
 
The public will have to find alternate routes until further notice.
 
More information will be released when it becomes available.

