Nashville Sounds defeat Durham Bulls, 3-1

Nashville, TN – Nashville’s Jason Alexander tossed five shutout innings to lead the Sounds to a 3-1 win on Friday night at frigid First Horizon Park. Alexander struck out four and limited the Bulls to just two hits in the winning effort.

The temperature at first pitch was a balmy 43 degrees, the second-coldest temperature in First Horizon Park history. Nashville and Omaha started a game at 39 degrees on April 16th, 2018.

Alexander was the benefactor of early run support when the Sounds put three on the board in the first. With two outs and runners at the corners, Durham second baseman Jonathan Aranda misplayed a pop up hit by Abraham Almonte that dropped for a base hit. It scored Jamie Westbrook to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

The miscue by Durham hurt even further when Mark Mathias followed the Almonte hit with a two-run double into the left field corner. David Dahl and Abraham Almonte scored to give the Sounds a 3-0 lead.



Luis Perdomo followed Alexander’s five scoreless frames with a zero in the sixth to preserve the 3-0 lead. J.C. Mejia did the same in the seventh before Durham scratched across their first run of the game in the top of the eighth to pull within 3-1.



Luke Barker pitched the ninth for Nashville and worked around a leadoff single by Jim Haley to earn his first save of the season.



Game five of the six-game set is scheduled for Saturday at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Josh Lindblom starts for the Sounds. The bulls have not announced a starter. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

Post-Game Notes

Jason Alexander became the first Sounds starter of the season to go at least 5.0 innings (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 K).

The 43-degree temperature at first pitch was the second-coldest game in First Horizon Park history (39 degrees on April 16th, 2018 vs. Omaha).

Mark Mathias has played in two games for Nashville and has a multi-hit game in each. He’s hitting .571 (4-for-7) on the season.

Luke Barker earned his first save of the season (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K).

