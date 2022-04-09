Nashville Sounds nabs 2-1 win over Durham Bulls

Nashville, TN – Josh Lindblom became the second consecutive starter for Nashville to pitch five scoreless frames in Nashville’s 2-1 win at First Horizon Park on Saturday night. Lindblom struck out four and limited Durham to two hits in his first start of the year.

The Sounds jumped out to a 1-0 lead a couple batters into the home half of the first. With Jonathan Davis at second base after a walk and wild pitch, Brice Turang lined a double into right field to make it 1-0 in the first.

Tyler White led off the second inning with a solo shot over the left field wall. White’s homer was his first hit of the season, putting Nashville up 2-0 early.

Lindblom kept Durham guessing at the plate, getting weak contact and groundouts throughout the night. He struck out a pair of Bulls for his final outs of the night.



The Sounds bullpen worked around a couple of jams to keep the lead. Hobie Harris allowed two free passes but fanned the side in the sixth. Peter Strzelecki stranded runners on the corners when he got Jonathan Aranda to fly out to center field and end the seventh. Strzelecki returned to retire the side in order in the eighth.



Trevor Kelley retired Durham in order in the ninth, clinching the Sounds third win of the season.



The Sounds look to take the first series of the season on Sunday at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Ethan Small (0-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds. The Bulls have not announced a starter. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Sounds starters have not allowed a run over the last 11.1 innings pitched, dating back to Dylan File’s start on Thursday night.

Jonathan Davis walked twice out of the leadoff spot. He has walked six times in three games played this season (3 R).

Brice Turang recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-4 with a double and RBI.

Peter Strzelecki has retired all seven batters he has faced on the season (2 G, 2.1 IP, 4 K).

Trevor Kelley picked up his first save of the season in his first save opportunity (1.0 IP, 1 K).

