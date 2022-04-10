Adventure 4D Theater opens at the Nashville Zoo

Nashville, TN – Guests to Nashville Zoo can elevate their Zoo experience by visiting our brand new Adventure 4D Theater. The 50-seat, special effects theater will offer short films with new titles throughout the year.
The new multi-sensory Adventure 4D Theater features 10-15 minute shows ranging from topics like conservation, animals, Hollywood favorites, and seasonal features. Engineered by world leaders in cinematic attractions SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment, the Adventure 4D Theater will transport guests into a new world through captivating 3D projection paired with special effects like snow, wind, bubbles, and more. This experience is designed to engage all five senses making guests feel like they are part of the action on screen.
Two 4D Experiences® will be offered at the grand opening of the 4D Theater: Ice Age: No Time for Nuts 4D and The Lost World 4D. Join Scrat, Ice Age’s resident nut-crazed saber-toothed squirrel, as he time travels in his zaniest adventure to date.
To compliment Nashville Zoo’s new DinoTrek feature, The Lost World 4D takes a wild jeep ride through dense tropical rainforests and soars above a forgotten island as Bob and Professor Lizzie outrun fierce Raptors, flying Pterosaurs, giant Triceratops and Stegosaurus, and the mighty T-Rex.
Admission to the 4D theater is $4.00 per person and is included in the Zoo Membership Unlimited Ride Pass and a daily Attraction Pass. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Zoo’s Entry Village and at the theater. The Unlimited Ride Pass and Attractions Pass also include rides on the Wild Animal Carousel, Soaring Eagle Zip Line and Wilderness Express train.
Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization celebrating 25 years at Grassmere. The Zoo is an accredited member of the Associations of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry.
Nashville Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.
With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than one million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.
SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment is the world leader in cinematic attractions specializing in the design and build of 4D Experiences®, FlyRide® Flying Theaters and a wide range of motion-based theaters. They also develop and operate fully-themed attractions including The Simpsons in 4D.
SimEx-Iwerks has an expansive film catalog to complement our cinematic technology. Developed with the world’s best studios, including Warner Bros, Disney, and BBC, they have created hundreds of shows ranging from blockbuster brands, wildlife documentaries, and seasonal holiday favorites for worldwide distribution.
Popular titles include THE POLAR EXPRESS™ 4D Experience and Ice Age 4D: No Time for Nuts. They also produce original film content including Mowgli’s 4D Jungle Adventure, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer 4D Experience, and the all-new Frostbite – Dino Island III.
SimEx-Iwerks attractions deliver high-quality entertainment with broad appeal and proven results. With 30 years of expertise, they have created immersive and memorable experiences for 350 locations around the globe.
Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.