Adventure 4D Theater opens at the Nashville Zoo

Nashville, TN – Guests to Nashville Zoo can elevate their Zoo experience by visiting our brand new Adventure 4D Theater. The 50-seat, special effects theater will offer short films with new titles throughout the year.

The new multi-sensory Adventure 4D Theater features 10-15 minute shows ranging from topics like conservation, animals, Hollywood favorites, and seasonal features. Engineered by world leaders in cinematic attractions SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment , the Adventure 4D Theater will transport guests into a new world through captivating 3D projection paired with special effects like snow, wind, bubbles, and more. This experience is designed to engage all five senses making guests feel like they are part of the action on screen.

Two 4D Experiences® will be offered at the grand opening of the 4D Theater: Ice Age: No Time for Nuts 4D and The Lost World 4D. Join Scrat, Ice Age's resident nut-crazed saber-toothed squirrel, as he time travels in his zaniest adventure to date.

To compliment Nashville Zoo’s new DinoTrek feature, The Lost World 4D takes a wild jeep ride through dense tropical rainforests and soars above a forgotten island as Bob and Professor Lizzie outrun fierce Raptors, flying Pterosaurs, giant Triceratops and Stegosaurus, and the mighty T-Rex.

Admission to the 4D theater is $4.00 per person and is included in the Zoo Membership Unlimited Ride Pass and a daily Attraction Pass. Tickets will be available for purchase at the Zoo’s Entry Village and at the theater. The Unlimited Ride Pass and Attractions Pass also include rides on the Wild Animal Carousel, Soaring Eagle Zip Line and Wilderness Express train.

nashvillezoo.org/attractions

