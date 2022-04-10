APSU Softball blanks Tennessee State, 8-0

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team got a pitching gem from Harley Mullins versus Tennessee State, Sunday at Tiger Field, as the Governors took the rubber game of their three-game Ohio Valley Conference series from the Tigers, 8-0.

Mullins (5-4) was locked in right from the start, as the Saltillo, Mississippi, native only allowed Tennessee State (12-27, 3-11 OVC) two base runners in the entire game, the first coming on a one-out single in the first inning and the other on a one-out walk in the fifth.

In-between those runners, Mullins retired 12 straight TSU batters at one point, finishing the complete-game shutout giving up one hit, one walk and striking out two.



As for the Govs offense, they did all of their damage in the second inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring eight times on seven hits.



Kendyl Weinzapfel would open the inning with a single and score all the way around from first on a triple into the left-center field gap by Emily Harkleroad.



Mea Clark would follow with a single, scoring Harkleroad to make it 2-0.

Morgan Zuege would then reach on a single, moving Clark to second.

That brought up Megan Hodum, who’s bunt attempt was thrown away by the Tigers third baseman on her attempt to cut down Clark at third, with Clark scoring on the error to give the Govs a 3-0 lead.

Zuege would then score on a wild pitch and Hodum right behind her on an RBI single by Bailey Shorter.

After a walk to Lexi Osowski a sacrifice bunt by Brooke Pfefferle and a fielder’s choice by Kylie Campbell, the Govs scored their final three runs of the inning on an RBI single by Weinzapfel and a two-RBI single by Harkleroad, making it 8-0.

Inside the Boxscore

The one-hitter by Harley Mullins was the first for Austin Peay State University since Kelsey Gross threw a one-hit shutout versus DePaul on February 27th, 2021, at the Coach B Classic in Carbondale, Illinois.

The shutout was the second by Mullins in her APSU career and the third by a Govs pitcher this season.

Lexi Osowski reached base on nine of her 10 plate appearances during the TSU weekend, including her last eight in a row.

The win was the 90th for this year’s senior classic, tying for the fifth-most by a senior class in program history.

Osowski’s fourth-inning single was her 180th career base hit, tying her with Leigh Petyjohn (1987-90) for seventh-most all-time in program history.

The Govs didn’t have a strikeout in the contest, marking the eighth time this season an opponent has failed to strikeout a single APSU batter.

Austin Peay State University now has 51 career wins versus Tennessee State, the most against any opponent in program history.

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team returns home to Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field on Wednesday to play its final non-conference game of the season, as they host Chattanooga.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.