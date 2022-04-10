APSU Women’s Tennis beats SIU Edwardsville, 5-2

Clarksville, TN – For the fourth-straight season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team finds itself on a seven-match winning following the Governors’ 5-2 Ohio Valley Conference victory against SIU Edwardsville, Sunday, at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (7-5, 3-0 OVC) claimed the victory early, winning the doubles point for the sixth-straight match, before collecting the first three singles points.

Senior Danielle Morris and redshirt sophomore Jana Leder quickly earned their fourth victory of the spring, sweeping SIUE’s Jordan Schifano and Vanessa Reinicke, 6-0, from the No. 2 doubles court to give the Govs the early doubles advantage.



Denise Torrealba and Honoka Nakanishi found themselves in an unfamiliar position early in their match from the No. 1 position. Trailing 3-0 against the Cougars’ Jill Lambrechts and Maria Thibault, Torrealba and Nakanishi stormed back to claim six-straight points and win their team-best eighth doubles match of the season.



The APSU Govs’ No. 3 pairing of Martina Paladini-Jennings and Yu-Hua Cheng’s match went unfinished at 4-4.

In singles, Leder extended APSU’s lead after earning a convincing, 6-1, 6-1 victory against Lambrechts, simultaneously ending her opponent’s 14-match winning streak. Five of Leder’s wins this season have come in straight sets in which her opponent has not scored over three points in a set.

Torrealba won her eighth singles match of the season, defeating Schifano, 7-5, 6-3. The win tied her with Paladini-Jennings for the most wins on the team. The Neu-Isenburg native has won six of seven matches while playing the No. 1 position for the Govs this season.

After dropping her first set of the spring, 6-2, against SIUE’s Fabiola Perez, Morris mounted a convincing comeback, defeating Perez, 6-2, 6-3, in the following sets to remain perfect in singles at 5-0 and secure the victory for Austin Peay State University.

SIUE (14-3, 2-2 OVC) claimed their first points of the afternoon after defeating Paladini-Jennings from the No. 3 position and winning a narrow match against Aleks Topalovic in a No. 5 match that saw the second set’s tiebreaker extend to 15-13.

With the victory already in hand, Cheng won her sixth match of the season after defeating Nicole Gomez in the 10-point tiebreaker. Cheng has won five-straight matches dating back to APSU’s win against Western Kentucky, on March 4th.

Results vs. SIU Edwardsville

Doubles

Order of Finish: 2, 1*

Singles

Order of Finish: 2, 1, 4*, 3, 5, 6

Coach’s Corner

Austin Peay State University head coach, Ross Brown

On the win… “I credit the girls for their courage and determination in this. A great example was in our No. 1 doubles. Honoka missed some easy shots, but she kept strong and kept going and her and Denise turned it around. When you’re playing this tough, things are not always going to go your way. I am also pleased that we are continuing to battle. There may be no guarantees, but you have a good chance if you still battle when things don’t go your way, which is what we did today.”

On singles play… “They are really competing hard out there. They are aware of everything that is going on and keeping inventory. Danielle lost the first set today, and the girl she was facing, anything that was in her strike zone, she was hitting and playing incredible. What Danielle did was get the ball up a little higher and it made a difference. It’s the little things out there. I am pleased with how they have been competing for the whole match, that has always been our goal.

Looking ahead to next week’s matches… “We play UT Martin first, so I am concerned with UT Martin… There are no guarantees out there, I am just wanting to do the same things that we have been doing to give us the best possible chance to be successful. We are doing good things in doubles; I have been pleased with our positioning and everything we have been doing in it. The doubles point against both UT Martin and Southeast Missouri is huge. UT Martin has always played doubles well… you cannot overlook them. The next day against SEMO will be the same, they are a good team, and we have to do what we have to do.”

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ matches against the Skyhawks and Redhawks, follow the women’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

After a strong start to conference play, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will have their 3-0 OVC record put to the test with a pair of road matches against UT Martin and Southeast Missouri next weekend. The APSU Govs face the Skyhawks on April 15th match at 2:00pm, before facing the Redhawks in a rematch of last season’s OVC Tournament Championship on April 16th at 1:00pm.