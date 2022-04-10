Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, April 10th, 2022

Written by Karen Reynolds

Clarksville City Council – Ward 9

Clarksville, TN – The newsletter list has grown so I thought I should reintroduce my goals for the newsletter. It is my intent to share the ordinances and resolutions we are voting on and provide the residents of Ward 9 an opportunity to voice their support or concerns for the pending legislation. Local politics matter and I work to represent the community with equality and equity. – The newsletter list has grown so I thought I should reintroduce my goals for the newsletter. It is my intent to share the ordinances and resolutions we are voting on and provide the residents of Ward 9 an opportunity to voice their support or concerns for the pending legislation. Local politics matter and I work to represent the community with equality and equity. I include the email list for the city council members at the end of the newsletter. I try to answer all your emails and phone calls. I get a lot of spam calls so I don’t answer my phone unless I recognize the number, please leave a message or text me and I will call you back. The buttons are links to agendas or additional information.

As your city councilperson the mayor has appointed me to the following committees: Public Safety Committee; Tree Board; Sustainability Board; Audit Committee; Neighborhood Community and Economic Development Committee, I routinely attend the Regional Planning Commission and Finance Committee meetings based on my capacity. I would like to remind all of you to reach out if you have specific concerns or requestions such as a pothole, lines on the streets that need to be redone or request for a signage. I am in the process of requesting a sign notifying drivers to slow down on the curve in the West Creek Neighborhood.

Welcome to the interactive mapping tool for the Clarksville – Montgomery County Comprehensive Plan 2045. This tool allows you to create your own map of Clarksville and Montgomery County, highlighting the issues and opportunities that you feel are affecting the region and may have an impact on the project.

In this exercise, you will be able to help identify locations for development or redevelopment, community assets, transportation improvements, and key destinations throughout our City and County. Give it a try and create your map!

Planning Commission – Zoning Ordinance

ORD 96-2021-22 – REQUEST: C-2 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the north frontage of Crossland Ave., east of the Shearon Ln. & Crossland Ave. intersection & west of the Kelly Ln. & Crossland Ave. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: Single Family Development

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 ACRES: .76 +/- Estimated Lots: 7 Population: 18

*Notes: Flood Plains, remove fill before building Crossland is Arterial no driveways to Crossland, possibly use an alley. Large amount of fill removed or compaction test. Water system upgrades required.

ORD 97-2021-22 –REQUEST: R-3 to R-4

LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Plum St., 690 +/- feet north of the Plum St. & E St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To build affordable housing

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 4 NUMBER OF ACRES: 2.0 +/- Lots/Units: 24 Population: 64

*Notes: Narrow Road – just paved. Turn around required for fire department. Offsite water upgrade 4-6 in line on Plum. 24 units Max but not that total for low-income households.

ORD 98-2021-22 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of E. College St., 685 +/- ft west of the Franklin St. & E. College St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: Redevelopment for single family homes

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.17 +/- Units: 2 Population: 5

*Notes: Estimated 2-3 units for R-6

This is in Red River planning and is not an extension of current zoning. this area has mixed use area with primarily older housing stock neighborhood sandwich in between light industrial and commerscial districts. This planning area is also targeted for redevelopment. See New Business for further discussion Ord 99-2021-22 REQUEST: R-1 to R-2 LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Edmondson Ferry Rd., 875 +/- feet south of the Edmondson Ferry Rd. & Jen Hollow Rd. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: The property aforementioned is too narrow to build a single family home as zone R-1.

CO. COMM. DISTRICT: 4 CITY COUNCIL WARD: 7 NUMBER OF ACRES: .51 +/-

*Notes : R-2 single family too narrow for regular home does not meet lot of record – R1-90 feet wide this lot is 88 feet. The intention is to rezone to R-2 allowing a single-family residence to be built meeting the lot width at setback requirement. R-1 requires 90 Feet of frontage and this lot has 88 feet.

ORD 100-2021-22 REQUEST: R-1 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of E. Boy Scout Rd., 2,000 +/- feet west of the Needmore Rd. & E. Boy Scout Rd. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To build single family houses overlooking the river.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 8 NUMBER OF ACRES: 2.04 +/- Lots/Units: 9 Population: 24

*Notes: To Build single family houses overlooking the river, widening the road was proposed to support the first responders. Proposing 9 homes on this lot – R1 would be 3 or 4.

ORD 101-2021-22 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Three parcels fronting on the west frontage of Ford St. west of the Ford St. & Carpenter St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To build single family homes

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.29 +/- Lots/Units: 4 Population: 10

*Notes: This is the first R-6 in the neighborhood, there is a possible sink hole on the property, estimated 4 units. Sidewalks required for R-6 See New Business for additional Information.

ORD 102-2021-22 REQUEST: R-1 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Lafayette rd. southwest of the Lafayette Rd. & Monarch Ln. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: The subject property is a prime example of a holdout property best suited for in-fill development. In an effort to engender single family development and allow for affordable housing. The R-6 zoning best fits my intention to develop into building lots.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 2 NUMBER OF ACRES: 7.75 +/- Lots/Units: 60 Population: 162

Notes: Not sure if a connection to Paula will be required. Estimated maximum units – 60 units due to lot expected 52 units

ORD 103-2021-22 RM-1 to R-6 RPC Recommended Disapproval

LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Biglen Rd., 270 +/- feet north of the Batts Ln. & Biglen Rd.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To transition from the adjacent apartments on the southeast and single-family mobile home on the northwest

COUNCIL WARD: 3 NUMBER OF ACRES: .94 +/- Lots: 9 Population: 24

*Notes : RPC voted 5-4 to to disappove this rezoning. This lot does is empty and near R-4 housing. The corners of this district have new construction. I understand that we there are issues with Mobile Homes but VA does not loan money for mobile homes and this may create additional opportunities for residents to own a home. I would be interesed if you have additional insight into this rezoning request.

CASE NUMBER: Z-18-2022 REQUEST: AG to R-5 – WITHDRAWN

LOCATION: Property fronting on the north frontage of Needmore Rd., 395 +/- feet west of the Needmore Rd. & Arthurs Ct. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To provide an affordable townhome development with common open space to be used by the development and homeowners association per the R-5 zoning regulations.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 9 NUMBER OF ACRES: 3.75 +/-

*Notes: Propose town homes, there is no gravity sewer. Estimated to build 40 units. I have recieved information to residents, there is concern for flooding and overcrowding on this road.

This Rezoning Request was withdrawn, thanks to citizens’ letters and providing information regarding drainage issues. County Commissioner Chris Rasnic and Ms. April Sledge addressed the RPC asking them to disapprove this request.

ORD 105-2021-22 REQUEST: C-5 to R-4

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Martin Luther King Blvd., south of the Martin Luther King Blvd. & Memorial Dr. intersection. Property also fronts on the west frontage of Jones Rd.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To provide a transition zone between commercial and single family and provide multi-family development.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 10 NUMBER OF ACRES: 14.60 +/-

*Notes: Improvements to Jones Road will be reviewed if used as an exit. There are other options. Estimated 175 and possibly deferred awaiting traffic assessment. I have concerns for this development, the road is narrow and entrance onto HWY 76 does not have a signal.

ORD 106-2021-22 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of West Thompkins Lane at the southern terminus of West Thompkins Lane.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To better utilize the existing property, into 6 lots from 2 tri-plexes

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: .967 +/- Lots/Units: 6 Population: 13

Notes: Street department: sidewalks required. Turn around will be required.

ORD 92-2021-22 Amending the Official Code of the City of Clarksville Reapportioning the City of Clarksville for the Purpose of Electing Persons for the Office of City Council Member [Annexed Territory Along State Route 12 and East Old Ashland City Road]

RESOLUTION 54-2021-22 Annexing certain land south of Highway 12 Between Shellie Drive and Acorn Drive

RESOLUTION 55-2021-22 Adopting a Plan Of Service for Certain Annexed Land South of Highway 12 between Shellie Drive and Acorn Drive

Consent Agenda – City Clerk ORD 79-2021-22 Postponed 3/3/22

Amending the official code of the City of Clarksville, Tennessee relative to adoption of an updated version of the International Fire Code ORD 85-2021-22

Amending the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Operating Budget for the Central Business Improvement District (CBID) Ordinance 120-2020-21 ORD 87-2021-22

Property located at the intersection of Ringgold Rd. & Ishee Dr. from R-1 to R-2 ORD 88-2021-22

property located at the intersection of Forest St. & Church St. from R-3 Tto R-6 ORD 89-2021-22

Application of City of Clarksville – Mayor Joe Pitts, Agent – property located at the intersection of Crossland Ave., and Richardson St. from R-3 to R-6 ORD 91-2021-22

An ordinance accepting the donation of certain real property from Hazelwood Development, a Tennessee General Partnership, to the City Of Clarksville for the purpose of a sewer pump station. RES 57-2021-22

Approving appointments to the Adult-Oriented Board, Common Design Review Board, Fire Board of Appeals, Human Relations Commission, and the Roxy Board

New Business ORD 93-2021-22

Authorizing the sale of property located 2015 Ft. Campbell Blvd. at public auction Note: This is the Old Gas and Water Building – North Service Center ORD 94-2021-22

Designating depositories for the City of Clarksville further authorizing the City of Clarksville to enter into banking services contracts Note: Changing from US Bank to Legends Bank, this is a cost savings to city. ORD 95-2021-22

Amending the Operating and Capital budgets for the Fiscal Year 2022 for Governmental Funds (ORD 130-2020-21) to add additional funding for Capital Projects for a total of $7,512, 500 Cumberland Garage – Construction Services Increase $5,000,000 Frosty Morn – Construction Services Increase $2,300,000 Smith Trahern – Construction Services Increase $135,000 TDOT Multi-Modal – Construction Services Increase $25,000 RES 56-2021-22

Authorizing a revised new Interlocal Agreement between the City of Clarksville and the United States Of America (Department Of Defense /Department Of The Army / Fort Campbell, Kentucky) for transport of natural gas RES 58-2021-22

Authorizing a Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Clarksville, TN and the Rotary Club of Clarksville to accept the donation of $2,380.70 to purchase and install a flagpole and Ukrainian flag to be placed at McGregor Park Avenue of Flags.

The RPC presented their completed Study of the Red River District which is currently zoned R-3. Councilperson Wanda Smith represents this area and presented concerns that the area is at risk of gentrification and overcrowding. It is considered one of our legacy neighborhoods and we should work to conserve its historical character. There is a link to their full report on the agenda.

Their recommendations: 4 Options were analyzed – No “One Size Fits All” fix available 1. Keep the district R-3 74% of the lots already are single-family only compliant Other zones may not address the actual issues Overall permit activity is very low Avoids multiple changes to other zones while continuing to study options (see Option 5) 2. Rezone all R-3 to R-2A 50 foot lot widths and 6,000 square feet Not recommended Creates over 37% of the lots needing to be grandfathered due to lot size or lot width 3. Rezone all R-3 to R-2A 40 foot lot widths and 5,000 square feet Possibly recommended – zoning change for R-2A (or B) initiated with RPC in March Creates 73 or 23% of the lots needing to be grandfathered (vice 37% under current R-2A) 4. Rezone all R-3 to R-6 A possible option, only 4% of the total lots would need to be grandfathered due to lot size or lot width May speed up redevelopment/subdivision 5. No changes for now but prepare a Neighborhood Area Study Paid for with grant money, hire a consultant Recommend exact changes needed for the neighborhood, not just zoning but infrastructure and parks needs. Future zoning updates can be made for overlay zoning or specific zones that meet the vision of the neighborhood.