Marsha Blackburn Report: Let’s Wake Up from ‘Woke’

Washington, D.C. – What is a woman? This question consumed beltway broadcasts and kitchen table chatter for weeks and has spurred a national conversation about the radical agenda trying to take our country by storm.
I have one thing to say to the radicals in Washington: I will not let your woke agenda undermine our national security, our education, and our families.
Joe Biden administration defense officials admitted in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that the White House was wrong to share intelligence with the Chinese. Our country deserves honesty and transparency from our leaders, yet time and time again the Biden administration jeopardizes our national security.
As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, it is my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent to the President on his nominees. After closely examining Judge Jackson’s judicial career and values, it is clear to me that her ideology will pose a threat not only to her jurisprudence but also to the growing culture war in America.
I joined my colleagues to introduce the Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act to prevent the Chinese Community Party from spying on American institutions.
