Marsha Blackburn Report: Let’s Wake Up from ‘Woke’

Washington, D.C. – What is a woman? This question consumed beltway broadcasts and kitchen table chatter for weeks and has spurred a national conversation about the radical agenda trying to take our country by storm.

I have one thing to say to the radicals in Washington: I will not let your woke agenda undermine our national security, our education, and our families.

Weekly Rundown

Joe Biden administration defense officials admitted in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing that the White House was wrong to share intelligence with the Chinese. Our country deserves honesty and transparency from our leaders, yet time and time again the Biden administration jeopardizes our national security.

Russia must be held fully accountable for its atrocious war crimes against innocent Ukrainian civilians. This week, I met with leaders of Ukrainian Civil Society, Olena Tregub and Maria Berlinka, to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, and I voted in the Senate to ban normal trade relations and oil imports from Russia. While this is a step in the right direction, the White House must prioritize making America energy independent again.



As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, it is my constitutional duty to provide advice and consent to the President on his nominees. After closely examining Judge Jackson’s judicial career and values, it is clear to me that her ideology will pose a threat not only to her jurisprudence but also to the growing culture war in America.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

I joined my colleagues to introduce the Protect America’s Innovation and Economic Security from CCP Act to prevent the Chinese Community Party from spying on American institutions.

