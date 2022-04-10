Nashville Sounds score Four in the Seventh to defeat Durham Bulls, 4-3

Nashville, TN – In front of 9,236 fans at First Horizon Park on Sunday afternoon, the Nashville Sounds erased a three-run deficit in the seventh inning to take a 4-3 victory over the Durham Bulls. With two outs in a tie game, Brice Turang came through with a line-drive RBI double to left field to score Mario Feliciano from third as the go-ahead run.

Trailing 3-0 going into the seventh, Mark Mathias, Garrett Whitley, and Weston Wilson all singled to start the inning to make it 3-1. Feliciano placed an infield single up the middle to bring home Whitley, then Andruw Monasterio tied it with a sac fly to deep right field, plating Weston and making it 3-3.

Miguel Sánchez and Luis Perdomo (S, 1) retired each of the final six Durham hitters, with Sánchez notching a strikeout in the eighth and Perdomo striking out the side in the ninth for the save.



Ethan Small had some of his best stuff working on the mound in his second start on the season. The southpaw struck out five Durham hitters through three innings of work. Small allowed the game’s first run in the third inning after Isaac Paredes tripled and scored on Jonathan Aranda’s RBI groundout.



Mathias continued his offensive prowess, getting singles in the first and seventh innings. Wilson also registered a multi-hit game with singles in the fifth and seventh innings. Feliciano reached base twice with a hit by pitch and a single.

Thomas Jankins and Luke Barker (W, 2-0) put together successful outings out of the Nashville bullpen. Jankins caught a couple of Bulls looking for strikeouts in a scoreless fourth inning. Barker entered in the sixth inning with the bases full of Bulls and struck out Jim Haley to keep Nashville’s deficit at two runs. Barker returned to pitch in the seventh, allowing one run on two hits.

Nashville hits the road for their first road series of the season on. The Sounds will go to Georgia, taking on the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field. Right-handed pitcher Caleb Boushley (0-1, 8.31) will start for the Sounds. Right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder (0-0, —) is scheduled to start for Gwinnett. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. central on Tuesday.

Post-Game Notes

Mark Mathias has had a multi-hit game in each of his three games this season. He is 6-for-11 (.545) with a double, triple, and 3 RBI.

Brice Turang made his first professional start in center field.

Luis Perdomo recorded his first save since April 12th, 2019, then with Triple-A El Paso (at Reno) in the Padres organization.

Luke Barker has picked up either a win or save in each of his three appearances. He took the win on April 5th after Nashville’s 5-4 walk-off win. Barker took the save after tossing a scoreless ninth on April 8th.

