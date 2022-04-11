APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts’ Visiting Artist Speaker Series concludes this year with storyboard artist Jordan Koch

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, with support from The APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, is pleased to welcome celebrated storyboard artist and character designer Jordan Koch to complete the 2021-22 CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series season.

“Koch was an artist in Nickelodeon’s animated series “The Loud House” where he developed several key characters,” said Michael Dickins, chair of the Visiting Artist Speaker Committee. “Working in the animation industry for several years, he has gained notoriety through his efforts as a storyboard revisionist, artist, and designer for various television series.”

The public lecture by Koch will be on Tuesday, April 12th at 6:00pm via Zoom webinar and is available to everybody. Registration for the lecture is available here: https://bit.ly/KochAPSU.



“As the animation industry is constantly evolving and demand is getting higher,” Dickins said. “Koch will be joining us via Zoom as a new and exciting project is restricting his travel. He will also conduct a storyboard workshop with our animation students. It’s a great way for our students to meet, discuss and work with industry professionals.”



Koch was born and raised in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania. When he wasn’t doodling on a napkin or placemat, he was on stage at local theater houses, filming home movies in the backyard with his brothers or watching reruns of “The Munsters,” “The Golden Girls” and “Match Game.”



In 2012, he graduated from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2D animation before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the animation industry. His clients include Netflix Animation, Nickelodeon, Disney Television Animation, as well as publishing houses Scholastic, Random House and Animation Magazine. He is a member of the Television Academy, The Animation Guild (Local 839), and ASIFA-Hollywood. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, daughter, and their Border Collie, Lincoln.

For more about Koch and his work, visit his website or follow him on Instagram @_jordananimation.

For more about the lecture, contact Dickins at *protected email* .

For future CECA Visiting Artist Speaker Series events, visit the series website.

All events are free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.