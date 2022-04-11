Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for April 11th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of April 11th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jelly Bean is a handsome, large, male Great Dane mix. He is up to date on vaccinations and will be neutered before leaving the shelter. For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Pepper is an adult male Domestic longhair with a pretty black coat and stunning green eyes. He is fully vetted, updated shots, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day!

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Ferris Mewler is a young cat who prefers a quieter home. He does well with older children and other cats, even cat savvy dogs. He loves his people and just wants to curl up with you. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained.

Ferris can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Midnight is a 3-year-old Black domestic shorthair male. He is fully vetted, tested negative for FIV/FELV, and shots updated. He is neutered, litter trained, and has had flea/tick prevention. Midnight is a very sweet, affectionate guy and does well with other cats. He will be a great lap companion!

You can find Midnight through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is still looking for his forever home. This wonderful guy is just a young bundle of energy and love. He is fully vetted, neutered, house trained, and does well with children and polite social dogs. He needs a cat-free home.

Drako needs a home where boundaries can be set and outlets to burn off that energy can be met. Hiking, jogging, swimming, and even long walks will help. Once his energy is gone he settles down nicely inside. A fenced yard will also be perfect to help him run off that energy.

Come meet Drako through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ralph is ready to find his forever home. This guy loves to run around and play ball, then curl up with you and watch TV! He loves car rides, is neutered, fully vetted house and crate trained too.

Enjoys other dogs and older kids, so no small children or small dogs as he is a bit too energetic for them.



He also needs a cat-free home. Ralph was DNA tested and he is a 100% pure Pit Bull Terrier who just loves everyone.



Ralph can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615-260-8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Patric & Patricia are the cutest Labrador mix puppies! They are up to date on age-appropriate shots and will be spayed and neutered when age-appropriate at the rescue’s vet. They are very social and good with kids.

These cuties are dog door trained and doing well with housetraining. If you don’t have a dog door they will need to be trained to your way of housetraining.

You can find them through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Sophia Grace is just the sweetest girl. She has wonderful manners as she was a loyal service dog up until her owner passed. She is a 6-year-old mix breed, microchipped, spayed, and updated on vaccinations.

She enjoys the company of smaller dogs as big ones tend to scare her and unknown about cats. She will love any outdoor activities and a fenced yard with room to run and play would be ideal.

If you want to meet Sophia Grace please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Alina is a lovely 2-year-old Siamese. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She will need a covered or very tall litter box as she is very conscientious in using the box. Alina takes a few minutes to warm up but once she does she will be a great companion. She does well with other cats and respectful dogs. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on her please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.