Clarksville Police Department reports Motorcycle Crash, Fatality on Tiny Town Road, Hollingwood Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On April 10th at approximately 11:45pm, the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a motorcycle crash on Hollingwood Boulevard.

A motorcyclist was traveling East on Tiny Town Road at a high rate of speed and went through the intersection at Trenton Road, continuing onto Hollingwood Boulevard.

The rider failed to negotiate the curve and the motorcycle struck the curb and he was ejected into the trees. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at Tennova Healthcare.



This is an ongoing investigation and there is no other information available for release at this time. Investigators are still working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.



Anyone with information is asked to please contact CPD Investigator Nemeth, at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.