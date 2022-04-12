75.5 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Softball home game against Chattanooga canceled due to wet field
Sports

APSU Softball home game against Chattanooga canceled due to wet field

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Sports Schedule Change. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballClarksville, TN – Due to wet field conditions and the threat of more rain and thunderstorms coming through the mid-state area on Wednesday, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) home softball game at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field versus Chattanooga has been canceled.

There is no announcement of a makeup date at this time.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team returns to league play this Friday and Saturday, as they host Southeast Missouri for a three-game Ohio Valley Conference series at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field.

For news and updates on everything APSU softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Previous articleAustin Peay State University Summer Arts Camp to engage Children in Creative Experiences
Next articleClarksville Police Department has Seven Officers Graduate from Police Academy
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online