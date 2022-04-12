Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis drops match at Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis freshman Tom Bolton earned his fourth singles win of the season; however, the Governors fell 6-1 against Chattanooga, Tuesday, at the UTC Tennis Complex.
Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann and senior Anton Damberg won their sixth match of the spring, defeating Chattanooga’s Kerim Hyatt and Kaisei Kuroki 9-7 in the tiebreaker.
In singles, the No. 1 and No. 6 matches were the first to go final with Schlossmann and freshman Hogan Stoker droping their matches. Needing just one more point to secure the outcome, UTC defeated Damberg on the No. 3 court.
Giovanni Becchis and Oliver Andersson’s matches were the next to go final from the No. 5 and No. 2 positions, respectively.
Bolton secured the Govs’ only point of the afternoon, defeating UTC’s Jordan McClure in a pair of 7-5 sets.
Results vs. Chattanooga
Doubles
- Frederic Schlossmann / Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Kerim Hyatt / Kaisei Kuroki (UTC), 7-6 (9-7)
- Simon Labbe / Jordan McClure (UTC) def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (ASPU), 6-4
- Tomas Rodriguez / Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Oliver Andersson / Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1
Order of Finish: 3, 2*,1
Singles
- Tomas Rodriguez (UTC) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU), 6-1, 6-1
- Kerim Hyatt (UTC) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU), 6-3, 3-6, 10-5
- Simon Labbe (UTC) def. Anton Damberg (APSU), 6-0, 6-4
- Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Jordan McClure (UTC), 7-5, 7-5
- Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-4,
- Jacob Marshall (UTC) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1, 6-2
Order of Finish: 1, 6, 3*, 5, 2, 4
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to OVC play on April 19th with a 2:00pm contest against Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee.