Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis drops match at Chattanooga

Chattanooga, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis freshman Tom Bolton earned his fourth singles win of the season; however, the Governors fell 6-1 against Chattanooga, Tuesday, at the UTC Tennis Complex.

Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann and senior Anton Damberg won their sixth match of the spring, defeating Chattanooga’s Kerim Hyatt and Kaisei Kuroki 9-7 in the tiebreaker.

Despite Schlossmann and Damberg’s doubles win, the Mocs claimed the match’s first point after defeating the Govs No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams.



In singles, the No. 1 and No. 6 matches were the first to go final with Schlossmann and freshman Hogan Stoker droping their matches. Needing just one more point to secure the outcome, UTC defeated Damberg on the No. 3 court.



Giovanni Becchis and Oliver Andersson’s matches were the next to go final from the No. 5 and No. 2 positions, respectively.



Bolton secured the Govs’ only point of the afternoon, defeating UTC’s Jordan McClure in a pair of 7-5 sets.

Results vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

Order of Finish: 3, 2*,1

Singles

Order of Finish: 1, 6, 3*, 5, 2, 4

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to OVC play on April 19th with a 2:00pm contest against Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee.