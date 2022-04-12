75 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis drops match at Chattanooga
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis drops match at Chattanooga

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis loses match at Chattanooga, 6-1. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis loses match at Chattanooga, 6-1. (Eric Elliot, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisChattanooga, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis freshman Tom Bolton earned his fourth singles win of the season; however, the Governors fell 6-1 against Chattanooga, Tuesday, at the UTC Tennis Complex. 

Sophomore Frederic Schlossmann and senior Anton Damberg won their sixth match of the spring, defeating Chattanooga’s Kerim Hyatt and Kaisei Kuroki 9-7 in the tiebreaker.

Despite Schlossmann and Damberg’s doubles win, the Mocs claimed the match’s first point after defeating the Govs No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams. 
 
In singles, the No. 1 and No. 6 matches were the first to go final with Schlossmann and freshman Hogan Stoker droping their matches. Needing just one more point to secure the outcome, UTC defeated Damberg on the No. 3 court.
 
Giovanni Becchis and Oliver Andersson’s matches were the next to go final from the No. 5 and No. 2 positions, respectively. 
 
Bolton secured the Govs’ only point of the afternoon, defeating UTC’s Jordan McClure in a pair of 7-5 sets. 

Results vs. Chattanooga

Doubles

  1. Frederic Schlossmann / Anton Damberg (APSU) def. Kerim Hyatt / Kaisei Kuroki (UTC), 7-6 (9-7)
  2. Simon Labbe / Jordan McClure (UTC) def. Tom Bolton / Giovanni Becchis (ASPU), 6-4
  3. Tomas Rodriguez / Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Oliver Andersson / Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1

Order of Finish: 3, 2*,1

Singles

  1. Tomas Rodriguez (UTC) def. Frederic Schlossmann (APSU), 6-1, 6-1
  2. Kerim Hyatt (UTC) def. Oliver Andersson (APSU), 6-3, 3-6, 10-5
  3. Simon Labbe (UTC) def. Anton Damberg (APSU), 6-0, 6-4
  4. Tom Bolton (APSU) def. Jordan McClure (UTC), 7-5, 7-5
  5. Ryan Mudre (UTC) def. Giovanni Becchis (APSU) 6-4, 
  6. Jacob Marshall (UTC) def. Hogan Stoker (APSU), 6-1, 6-2

Order of Finish: 1, 6, 3*, 5, 2, 4


Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Govs’ match against Tennessee Tech, follow the APSU men’s tennis team on Twitter (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns to OVC play on April 19th with a 2:00pm contest against Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Previous articleClarksville Police Department announces Margaret Peggy Coyne has been found
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online