Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Montgomery County Government excepting applications for Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program

News Staff
By News Staff

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – Applications for the 2022-2023 Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program for Montgomery County are being accepted through May 20th, 2022.

The Mayor’s Emerging Leaders Program is for high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are interested in learning how local government works through their attendance and participation in committee meetings. The meetings will begin in August 2022 and end in May 2023.

“We love having our high school students involved and learning about the role of county government. It’s important that we connect with our youth and this is one opportunity to do just that. Not only do they hear the process, but they also ask some great questions” said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett.
 
Students who are interested in the program will be asked to select their first and second choices for committees and all students are encouraged to attend budget committee meetings. Committee choices include: Airport Authority, Animal Care and Control, Emergency Medical Services, Parks and Recreation, Jail and Juvenile, School Liaison, Audit, Fire Protection and E-911.
 
Applications for the Mayor’s 2022-2023 Emerging Leaders Program can be viewed and downloaded on the county’s website at mcgtn.org or you can email Michelle Newell at to request an application.

