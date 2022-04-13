Clarksville City Councilperson Karen Reynolds – Ward 9 Newsletter, April 13th, 2022

Please reach out if you have concerns regarding the rezoning requests below, they will be voted on a second time at the May 2022 meeting.

ORD 96-2021-22 – REQUEST: C-2 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the north frontage of Crossland Ave., east of the Shearon Ln. & Crossland Ave. intersection & west of the Kelly Ln. & Crossland Ave. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: Single Family Development

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 ACRES: .76 +/- Estimated Lots: 7 Population: 18

Passed: I vote YES

ORD 97-2021-22 –REQUEST: R-3 to R-4

LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Plum St., 690 +/- feet north of the Plum St. & E St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To build affordable housing

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 4 NUMBER OF ACRES: 2.0 +/- Lots/Units: 24 Population: 64

*Notes:Juanita Charles addressed the council and indicated she plans to build workforce attainable housing, section 8 , and slidng scale units. I am grateful that she is stepping up and iwll reach out to support this innitiative.

Passed: I voted YES

ORD 98-2021-22 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of E. College St., 685 +/- ft west of the Franklin St. & E. College St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: Redevelopment for single family homes

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.17 +/- Units: 2 Population: 5

Passed: I voted YES

Ord 99-2021-22 REQUEST: R-1 to R-2

LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Edmondson Ferry Rd., 875 +/- feet south of the Edmondson Ferry Rd. & Jen Hollow Rd. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: The property aforementioned is too narrow to build a single family home as zone R-1.

CO. COMM. DISTRICT: 4 CITY COUNCIL WARD: 7 NUMBER OF ACRES: .51 +/-

*Notes : This lot is 88 feet wide and current zoning requires 90 feet to build a home. The builder plans to build one home.

Passed: I voted YES

ORD 100-2021-22 REQUEST: R-1 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of E. Boy Scout Rd., 2,000 +/- feet west of the Needmore Rd. & E. Boy Scout Rd. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To build single family houses overlooking the river.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 8 NUMBER OF ACRES: 2.04 +/- Lots/Units: 9 Population: 24

*Notes: I voted against this but I was not sure what was best for the community on this issue.

The Councilperson who represents this area indicated she supported the rezoning because it will continue the sidewalks and widen the road to Billy Dunlop Park. The road is narrow and there is a plan to connect the neighborhoods by sidewalks to this road.

I considered Billy Dunlop Park and Dunbar Cave Park, both excellent parks but residents can not walk to them. This is one way to connect the parks to neighborhoods without using taxpayers dollars. On the other side of this issue is the overcrowding of our schools and current traffic issues on Needmore Road.

The builder indicated that they minimized the number of uniting proposed in a previous rezoning and request and overall the total number of homes build on E. Boy Scout Road does not increase based on the rezoning request.

Passed: I voted NO

ORD 101-2021-22 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Three parcels fronting on the west frontage of Ford St. west of the Ford St. & Carpenter St. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To build single-family homes

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: 0.29 +/- Lots/Units: 4 Population: 10

*Notes: I will reach out to the contractor as I have concerns regarding this rezoning request. See New Business for further discussion

This rezoning was postponed to May Meeting.

ORD 102-2021-22REQUEST: R-1 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Lafayette rd. southwest of the Lafayette Rd. & Monarch Ln. intersection.

REASON FOR REQUEST: The subject property is a prime example of a holdout property best suited for in-fill development. In an effort to engender single family development and allow for affordable housing. The R-6 zoning best fits my intention to develop into building lots.

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 2 NUMBER OF ACRES: 7.75 +/- Lots/Units: 60 Population: 162

Passed: I voted YES

ORD 103-2021-22 RM-1 to R-6 RPC Recommended Disapproval

LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of Biglen Rd., 270 +/- feet north of the Batts Ln. & Biglen Rd.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To transition from the adjacent apartments on the southeast and single-family mobile home on the northwest

COUNCIL WARD: 3 NUMBER OF ACRES: .94 +/- Lots: 9 Population: 24

*Notes : The builder indicated the homes would sell for 230,000 to 250,000 in this very low income area. I have concerns that we will start a trend that will displace members of community, I indicated that I would vote YES at this meeting but I was continuing to research this rezoning, it has to pass a second vote.

Passed: I voted YES

ORD 105-2021-22 REQUEST: C-5 to R-4

LOCATION: Property fronting on the south frontage of Martin Luther King Blvd., south of the Martin Luther King Blvd. & Memorial Dr. intersection. Property also fronts on the west frontage of Jones Rd.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To provide a transition zone between commercial and single family and provide multi-family development.

Lots/Unis 175 Population 472

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 10 NUMBER OF ACRES: 14.60 +/-

*Notes: Several residents came to speak at the council. I again struggled with what was right the for the City of Clarksville. The Buidler idnicated they would widen Jones Road and provide a right turn onto HWY 76. The buidler agreed to more concensions than are required in other areas. I voted against the rezoning becuase the traffice and exit were still not sustained onto the road.

Failed I voted NO



ORD 106-2021-22 REQUEST: R-3 to R-6

LOCATION: Property fronting on the east frontage of West Thompkins Lane at the southern terminus of West Thompkins Lane.

REASON FOR REQUEST: To better utilize the existing property, into 6 lots from 2 tri-plexes

CITY COUNCIL WARD: 6 NUMBER OF ACRES: .967 +/- Lots/Units: 6 Population: 13

Notes: There is not an increase in units, this will allow individual homes rather than triplex

Passed: I voted YES

ORD 92-2021-22

Amending the Official Code of the City of Clarksville Reapportioning the City of Clarksville for the Purpose of Electing Persons for the Office of City Council Member [Annexed Territory Along State Route 12 and East Old Ashland City Road]

Passed: I voted YES

RESOLUTION 54-2021-22

Annexing certain land south of Highway 12 Between Shellie Drive and Acorn Drive

Passed: I voted YES

RESOLUTION 55-2021-22

Adopting a Plan Of Service for Certain Annexed Land South of Highway 12 between Shellie Drive and Acorn Drive