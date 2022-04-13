77.5 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flash Flood Watch tonight

National Weather ServiceNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for Clarksville-Montgomery County and parts of Middle Tennessee until 11:00pm Thursday night.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall will be possible tonight.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

The heavy rainfall tonight, in addition to yesterday`s rainfall, will cause a Flash Flooding concern for this area.
 
Severe thunderstorms are possible from now through the early morning hours on Thursday. Damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, large hail, and flash flooding are all possible. While all of Middle Tennessee will have these threats, the main area of concern will be along and west of I-65.
 
In addition, even outside of thunderstorms, it will be windy today. Sustained southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph are expected, with occasional gusts to 50 mph.
 
A wind advisory is in effect until 1:00am Thursday morning.
 
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, and Cheatham County.

