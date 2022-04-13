Clarksville Police Department requests Public’s help locating Runaway Juvenile Breyanna Shatto

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 15-year-old Breyanna Shatto, (white female).

She was last seen on March 15th, 2022 around 7:00pm at her residence on Trenton Road. CPD Detectives have exhausted all investigative leads and are now seeking the public’s assistance.

It is believed that she might be staying at a hotel in Clarksville or possibly one in Nashville. She is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check her status or contact PCD Detective Henry, 931.648.0656, ext. 5343.