Legends Bank helps Habitat for Humanity dedicate home for Clarksville family

Clarksville, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County, TN dedicated a Richardson Street home for a hardworking couple and their teenage daughter on Saturday, April 9th with the help of supporters and volunteers.

The home of Maria Padro Santana, Bartolo Figueroa, and their daughter Alondra was fully funded by sponsor Legends Bank and built by Gabe and Erica Ramos of David Wyles Construction. The land the home was built on was graciously donated to Habitat for Humanity by the City of Clarksville and is the last of five plots of land used to build Habitat homes on Richardson Street.

Maria and Bartolo completed 500 hours of sweat equity to be eligible for an affordable mortgage through Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County. “We thank all of you for building our home,” new homeowner Maria Padro Santana said. “We really appreciate everything all of you have done for us.”



Legends Bank has nicknamed this home ‘The House that Legends Built.’ Throughout the course of construction, team members have volunteered alongside the partner family on multiple projects, including installing insulation and building a ramp for the family.



The bank also contributed to Habitat in the fall of 2020 with a hugely successful clay shoot fundraiser that brought in thousands of dollars to go toward the cost of the home. They are the first Clarksville community bank to fully fund a Habitat home build in Clarksville-Montgomery County.



“We are honored to participate in this,” Legends Bank President Tommy Bates commented during the ceremony. “We’re not just bankers – we’re community bankers. We’re here to make loans, help businesses, to help people get into homes. Those are financial transactions. This is special because we get to help build your home. That’s more meaningful.”

Erica Ramos also spoke at the dedication to represent David Wyles Construction. “It always feels great to be able to give back to a wonderful family,” she said.

Presenters and speakers included Mayor Pro Tem Wanda Smith, County Commissioner and Habitat Board Member Rashidah Leverett, Legends Bank President Tommy Bates, Legends Bank employee and Habitat Board Member Amelia Magette, Erica Ramos of David Wyles Construction, Sandra Watson of the local DAR chapter, Margaret Pace and Becky Hall of Montgomery County Master Gardeners, Marilyn Dark with the Clarksville Quilt Posse, and Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County Board President Kevin Underwood

Follow Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County and the Clarksville ReStore on Facebook or sign up for the e-newsletter for updates.

About Legends Bank

Legends Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Legends Financial Holdings, Inc., operating nine branch banking locations in Clarksville, Brentwood, Nashville, and Pleasant View, TN.

More information about Legends Bank can be found at legendsbank.com.

About Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Tennessee

About Habitat for Humanity Montgomery County Tennessee serves low-income families by partnering with them to build decent, affordable housing. Habitat for Humanity, in partnership with qualifying Montgomery County families, has completed more than 100 houses since 1992, using donated funds, labor, and materials.

The Clarksville-based ministry is seeking individuals, churches, and local companies for volunteer projects related to eliminating poverty housing in Montgomery County. Information at 931.645.4222 or visit www.habitatmctn.org.