Manna Café Ministries’ 12th annual Grits & Gravy to take place May 6th

Clarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries would like to invite the community to its 12th annual Grits & Gravy. This casual fundraising event will take place at The Refuge (503 D Street, Clarksville, TN, 37042) on Friday, May 6th, 2022, from 7:00am until 9:00am.

Join Manna Cafe for a delicious, hearty breakfast prepared by its wonderful culinary program, Manna CATERS.

Enjoy guest speaker Carlo Serrano and acoustic entertainment by Joel Nulty, hear the update on Manna’s plans, and more. To purchase a ticket for $25.00 ($45.00 per couple), go to www.MannaCafeMinistries.com/Grits-Gravy



For a physical ticket or information about sponsorship opportunities for your business, please reach out to Rachael@MannaCafeMinistries.com



Connect with the community and make a difference for those in need in our city by

taking part in this exciting event.

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.