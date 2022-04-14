APSU Track and Field to take part in OVC Trio Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team sets its sights on Murray, KY, Friday, April 15th for the OVC Trio Challenge, hosted by Murray State.

The Govs will compete against the Racers along with conference foe Tennessee Tech in a one-day event. The event takes place at the Marshall Gage Track in Murray Kentucky.

Participating Teams: Austin Peay, Murray State, Tennessee Tech

It has been two weeks since the Govs last competed, capturing four event victories, April 1st-2nd at the WKU Hilltopper Relays. It was the second straight meet APSU earned four event victories, also doing so March 25th-26th at the Margaret Simmons Invitational.



Leading the way for the Govs on the track is junior Kenisha Phillips who has recorded three individual event victories and four overall in two meets during the outdoor season. The reigning OVC Outdoor 200-meter champion has yet to lose the event this season, most recently winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.46 at the WKU Hilltopper Relays.



In the field, junior Karlijn Schouten is coming off her first pole vault victory two weeks ago at the WKU Hilltopper Relays. The reigning OVC Outdoor Pole Vault champion won the event with a mark of 4.05 meters. At the meet, the Zwijndrecht, Netherland native was the lone competitor to have a vault over four meters.



The trio of Phillips, Schouten, and Camaryn McClelland each own the fastest time in the OVC in their respective events. Phillips owns the fastest time in the 400-meter dash at 54.86 while Schouten owns the top mark in the pole vault at 4.05 meters. McClelland has the best mark in the conference in the triple jump at 11.57 meters.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

Following Friday’s meet, the Austin Peay State University track and team heads to Lexington, KY, April 22nd-23rd for the Kentucky Invitational. APSU will have its final tune-up, April 29th-30th at the Music City Challenge in Nashville before the OVC Championships, May 11th-13th in Murray, KY.