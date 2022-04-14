Montgomery County School Board Candidate Aron Maberry Endorses Neil Stauffer for District Attorney

Montgomery County, TN – I am honored to announce my wholehearted endorsement of Republican Neil Stauffer, as he seeks to become our next District Attorney, 19th Judicial District, in Montgomery and Robertson Counties.

Neil is a man of great faith and a true servant leader, and his immense ability and comprehensive experience will empower those who will work alongside him in the DA’s Office. With his unwavering resolve, Neil Stauffer will work tirelessly and tenaciously to make our communities safer for our children, for our grandchildren, and for our entire families.

As our next District Attorney, Neil Stauffer will prioritize partnering with parents, educators, and law enforcement to put a stop to the trend of escalating violence in our schools. Through his training and service as an Army officer, Neil is accustomed to making quick, accurate decisions in high-stakes situations, and therefore he is uniquely equipped to ensure that the DA’s Office responds correctly, justly, and immediately if any individual threatens or endangers students.



Furthermore, Neil Stauffer has presented a thorough action plan that he will implement to make the DA’s Office more accountable, more efficient, and more transparent. As part of the action plan, Neil will work to enhance and specialize staff training, modernize communications and community engagement, and cooperate with state legislators to secure funding and resources needed to increase staffing.



Just as he did when serving as Senior Prosecutor for the 101st Airborne Division, as District Attorney Neil Stauffer will fully support his team, and make certain that they are well prepared to successfully prosecute all types of cases, protect all victims, and deter and prevent crime across the board in our communities.



I humbly ask that you join me in the upcoming Republican Primary Election as I vote for Neil Stauffer to become our next District Attorney in the 19th Judicial District. Early voting will be open starting this Wednesday, April 13th, through April 28th, and Election Day is Tuesday, May 3rd.



Sincerely,



Aron Maberry

Montgomery County Republican School Board Candidate, District 7