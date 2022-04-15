2022 Spring TCAP Annual Assessments Launch Statewide Next Week

Nashville, TN – With one of the longest-running summative assessment programs in the country, Tennessee’s 2021-22 Spring Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) testing window will begin on Monday, April 18th, and close on Friday, May 6th.

Students in schools across the state will take state summative assessments in general education subject areas—including English language arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies— to collect valuable data to inform strategic decision-making on how to best support Tennessee students.

During the 2020-21 school year, the state achieved a 95% participation rate in state summative assessments, which far exceeded the 80% goal established by Public Chapter 2, which was passed during the January 2021 Special Legislative Session.



While state-level results from the 2020-21 Spring TCAP assessments show that pandemic-related disruptions to education led to expected declines in student academic proficiency across all subjects and grade bands, these declines were mitigated as a direct result of the hard work of Tennessee’s districts, schools and educators.



“Tennessee teachers, districts and schools consistently put the needs of their students first to ensure they are learning each and every day and are on pathway to success,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “For parents and teachers especially, annual assessment data is a helpful measure of student progress that helps support learning and achievement year after year.”

Annual TCAP assessments are an essential part of Tennessee’s public education system and serves multiple purposes for the state, including:

Provides feedback about students’ academic progress and how it aligns with grade-level expectations

Gives families and teachers a high-level perspective about how a student is progressing compared to peers across the district and state, including a student’s strengths and growth opportunities

Builds confidence and transparency about students’ readiness for postsecondary and the workforce among Tennessee colleges, universities, and employers

Helps educators strengthen instruction and reflect on their practice

Highlights exemplar districts and schools to learn from across the state

Over the past two years, Tennessee has released hundreds of free and optional assessment resources to support educators with a statewide formative platform, Schoolnet. Additionally, the department is continuing to add enhancements to the TCAP Family Portal, which provides parents and caregivers with on-demand access to their students’ state test results.

Enhancements will be available in the coming months and include easier to understand graphics and language, historical test information and progress over time, personalized videos of their students’ results, and connections to literacy resources.

Parents and families have shared their gratitude and feedback for the TCAP Family Portal:

“It quite literally gives me information about my son’s current testing capabilities and his academic progress and breaks that information down into specifics about what he may or may not be having issues with.” – Tennessee Parent

“In my mind, the very reason a report like this exists is to inform – this form does a very good job of this. As the purpose of testing is to measure where a student is, track progress, and recommend action, results need to be communicated effectively. This report does this effectively – both visually and through text. I walk away with a clear understanding of what I wanted to know.” – Tennessee Parent

“I think the detailed descriptions are great – they would serve as a solid starting point for a conversation about where he is struggling and what we can do to get him over those challenges/take action” – Tennessee Parent

TCAP includes summative assessments for English language arts (ELA), math, science, and social studies for grades 3-8, high school end-of-course (EOC) exams in English I and II, Algebra I and II, Geometry, Integrated Math I, II, and III; Biology, and U.S. History. TCAP also includes the TCAP-Alternate Assessment for students with disabilities, and the optional TCAP Grade 2 Assessment in math and ELA.

For more information on the state’s assessments, click here. To learn more about the TCAP Family Portal, score reports, and see sample test questions, visit Best for All Central’s Featured Family Resources.