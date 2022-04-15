APSU Men’s Basketball adds Nathan Moore for 2022-21 Season

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball head coach Nate James announced Thursday the signing of Nathan Moore to a National Letter of Intent as part of the 2022-23 recruiting class.
Moore heads to Clarksville from Wallace State Community College where last season he played in 33 games, making 32 starts, and averaged 7.2 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The 6’9″ forward also shot 63.9 percent from the field and 70.7 percent from the free-throw line.
Moore helped lead Wallace State Community College to a 28-5 record last season, securing the ACCC North Division’s second seed. The Lions advanced to the ACCC Tournament title game for the first time in eight seasons as Moore was named to the ACCC All-Tournament team.
Prior to his time at Wallace State CC, Moore played one season at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. During the 2020-21 campaign with the Chargers, Moore played in 13 games, making two starts, and averaged 5.7 points and 2.0 rebounds. In the classroom, Moore was named to the 2021 Gulf South Conference Winter All-Academic Team.
Moore joins guard Guy Fauntleroy as part of the Govs 2022-23 recruiting class.
