APSU Track and Field have strong showing at OVC Trio Challenge

Murray, KY – It was an impressive meet for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team at the Ohio Valley Conference Trio Challenge Friday, earning six event victories along with several Govs earning season-best marks.

Overall the Govs had six event winners, matching host school Murray State for the most at the meet. Austin Peay State University has now claimed 14 event victories in three meets during the outdoor season. APSU clinched six today along with four at both the Margaret Simmons Invitational and WKU Hilltopper Relays.

The most notable win of the day came in the field as senior Denia Hill-Tate claimed the high jump title with a mark of 1.70 meters. The mark was just 0.02 off of her career-best and tied for the eighth-highest mark in school history. It was the second high jump event victory for Hill-Tate as the Nashville, Tennessee, native is the reigning OVC Outdoor Champion.



Continuing in the field, senior Jacklyn Verseman started off the meet with a victory in the discus throw. Verseman notched a season-best mark of 41.53 meters, earning the mark on her sixth and final throw. Fellow APSU Gov Kori McDaniel finished second in the event with a mark of 39.31 meters.



Despite finishing second in the discus throw, McDaniel followed up her performance with a victory in the shot put. McDaniel registered a season-best throw of 13.18 meters to claim the title with Verseman finishing second at 12.41 meters. The final win in the field came in the triple jump as senior Camaryn McClelland notched a season-best mark of 11.69 meters to earn the title.

On the track, junior Kenisha Phillips continued her dominant outdoor season with a victory in the 300-meter dash Phillips won the event with a time of 37.88, winning by more than two seconds over teammate Kyra Wilder. Wilder finished second in the event with a time of 39.03.



Rounding out the day, the Govs 4×400-meter relay team claimed the even title with a season-best time of 3:45.55. The APSU Govs narrowly defeated rival Murray State, winning by just 0.18 seconds.

Field

Long Jump

McClelland finished second with a season-best mark of 5.26 meters

Sprints

100-meter hurdles

APSU had three finish in the top five in the event.

Kamille Dunbar finished second with a time of 14.61.

It’s the fastest time by a Gov in the event during the outdoor season.

Lennex Walker finished third with a time of 14.73.

McClelland rounded out the top five with a time of 15.18.

800-meter dash

The Govs placed two in the top five in the event.

Lauren Lewis-Haynes finished third with a time of 2:19.95.

Molly Howard rounded out the top five in fifth with a time of 2:20.43.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team is back in action, April 22nd-23rd in Lexington, KY, at the Kentucky Invitational. The Govs close out the regular season, April 29th-30th at the Music City Challenge in Nashville before heading to the OVC Championships, May 11th-13th in Murray, KY.