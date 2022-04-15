53.5 F
Clarksville
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis beats UT Martin, 7-0

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis sweeps UT Martin in eight-straight victory. (APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisMartin, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned its eighth-straight win in a 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference victory against UT Martin, Friday, at the Skyhawks Tennis Complex, setting the stage for a first-place battle against Southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon.

In what has become a theme for Austin Peay (8-5, 4-0 OVC) over the last month, the Governors claimed the match’s first point after winning a pair of convincing doubles matches. 

In their first match together this spring, senior Aleks Topalovic and freshman Yu-Hua Cheng swept UT Martin’s Lia Espinal and Jilli Niedzialowski, 6-0, giving the Govs the early doubles advantage. 
 
Danielle Morris and Jana Leder earned their fifth win in as many matches from the No. 2 position, defeating UTM’s Aziza Aubin and Amelia Campbell, 6-3. In their quintet of matches together, Morris and Leder have combined to outscore their opponents, 30-8.
 
The reigning OVC Women’s Tennis Doubles Team of the Week, Denise Torrealba and Honoka Nakanishi’s match went unfinished while the duo led 5-2 against the Skyhawk’s Jule Streif and Sina Albersmeier.
 
The Govs have won 15 of their last 16 doubles matches and have now picked up the doubles point in seven-straight contests.
 
Senior Martina Paladini-Jennings kicked off the Govs in singles, defeating Campbell in a pair of 6-2 sets to pick up her ninth win. Seven of the London, England native’s wins this season have come in straight sets.

Torrealba matched Paladini-Jennings for a team-best nine wins this season with her seventh from the No. 1 position, following a convincing, 6-2, 6-0 win against Streif.

With the seventh win of her freshman campaign, Cheng clinched the victory for the APSU Govs in a 6-4, 6-2 win on the No. 6 line, while Morris remained perfect in singles play, winning 6-3, 6-3 from the No. 4 court.

After falling in her first set, Leder answered with a pair of commanding wins, defeating Albersmeier 6-2 in the subsequent set before sweeping her 6-0 in the final.

With the win already well in hand, Topalovic bounced back after dropping her first set, 6-0. The London, England native took the second, 6-2, before defeating Aubin 7-4 in the tiebreaker for her fifth win.
 
The Austin Peay State Unviersity’s sweep against UT Martin is their fourth of the season and first since a 7-0 victory against the University of the Cumberlands, on March 24th.

Results vs. UT Martin 

Doubles

  1. Denise Torrealba / Honoka Nakanishi (APSU) vs. Jule Streif / Sina Albersmeier (UTM), Unfinished at 5-2
  2. Jana Leder / Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Aziza Aubin / Amelia Campbell (UTM), 6-3
  3. Aleks TopalovicYu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Lia Espinal / Jilli Niedzialowski (UTM), 6-0

Order of Finish: 3, 2*

Singles

  1. Denise Torrealba (APSU) def. Jule Streif (UTM), 6-2, 6-0
  2. Jana Leder (APSU) def. Sina Albersmeier (UTM), 2-6, 6-2, 6-0
  3. Martina Paladini-Jennings (APSU) def. Amelia Campbell (UTM), 6-2, 6-2
  4. Danielle Morris (APSU) def. Lia Espinal (UTM), 6-3, 6-3
  5. Aleks Topalovic (APSU) def. Aziza Aubin (UTM), 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4)
  6. Yu-Hua Cheng (APSU) def. Mizuki Sakurai (UTM), 6-4, 6-2

Order of Finish: 3, 1, 6*, 4, 2, 5

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates ahead of the Governors’ matches against Southeast Missouri, follow the women’s tennis team  on Twitter (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis) and Facebook (Austin Peay Tennis).


Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues their two-match road swing with a Saturday 1:00pm match against Southeast Missouri (13-4, 5-0 OVC) at the Redhawks Tennis Complex in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

In addition to the match being a rematch of the 2021 OVC Championship –in which the Governors defended their 2019 title, erased a 3-1 deficit and defeated SEMO, 4-3, 2021 to claim their eighth OVC title — it is also a battle for sole possession of first place in the Ohio Valley Conference, as APSU and Southeast Missouri enter the contest as the only unbeaten teams in conference play.

News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
